EVEN WITHOUT local bias, the Boston-Brooklyn matchup is the best one in the first round of the NBA playoffs. It also comes with the highest stakes.
The Celtics have been the league’s hottest team for three months. The Nets have the most dangerous player on the planet in Kevin Durant. And Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving comes with enough drama to make the series appointment viewing on his own — bad blood with Boston fans after his flaming exit from the city in 2019, stomping on the Celtics logo in last year’s playoffs, his relationships with former Boston teammates, refusing to vaccinate, fasting during Ramadan, and the controversy to be named later that will likely swirl around Irving some time during the next two weeks.
The must-see nature of the series cranks up the short-term stakes. NBA players love the spotlight, as Boston’s Jayson Tatum has shown time and again by raising his game during showcases against the likes of Durant and Irving. Winning the series will be a significant achievement for either team, and that usually isn’t the case in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
A loss in this series could come with some long-term consequences for either team, another rarity in the first round. As marvelous as the Celtics have been since New Year Day’s (they were 16-19 and No. 10 in the Eastern Conference on Dec. 29, but finished the season 51-31 and No. 2 in the conference), will all that be forgotten if they get bounced by the Nets? When the team got off to its slow start, there was chatter about splitting up Tatum and Brown, trading Marcus Smart and firing Ime Udoka. Could all that return if Boston reverts to its bad early-season habits in the playoffs?
Turn it around and things could also fall apart for the Nets if they lose the series. Irving’s contract is up after this year, and even though he said he’s committed to sticking it out with Durant, he also said he wanted to stay in Boston in October 2018 but he left less than a year later. James Harden has already forced his way out of Brooklyn, Steve Nash has been underwhelming as coach, Durant has annual injury issues and the rest of the Nets roster is old and spotty. Add a first-round playoff exit to that combustible mix and who knows what might happen.
The nature of the loss for either team will, obviously, play a major role in the eventual consequences. If Durant goes off for 45 points in Game 7 to beat the Celtics, they probably won’t shake things up and most sensible Boston fans won’t be calling for it. The team came too far and looked too good during the regular season (best defensive rating in the league and second-best net rating behind Phoenix) to tear it all down after a close loss to the Nets. Plus, Robert Williams will probably not play in this series, so the Celtics can tell themselves he would have changed the outcome, then run it all back next season.
If Brooklyn wins in five or not-close six, that’s a different story. Especially if the Celtics show the same inability to win tight games that plagued them during the regular season when they were 13-22 in games decided by five points or fewer, which was the second-worst winning percentage in the league. If that happens, maybe Boston’s President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens will decide the regular-season success was a mirage, the playoff failure was the harsh reality and changes are needed.
Those potential changes shouldn’t include trading Brown, and certainly not Tatum, because acquiring that level of talent is the most important piece of the NBA puzzle. Everything else, however, could be on the table. Udoka has probably earned a second season on the bench, but getting outcoached by Nash in the playoffs might raise some questions. Smart has played some of the best basketball of his career in the last three months, but if he plays poorly against the Nets, he could be back on the trading block, where he reportedly was in December. And young players like Grant Williams, Peyton Pritchard, Aaron Nesmith and even Robert Williams could all be moved as part of a shakeup.
Brooklyn is probably operating on the same scale. If it’s a close loss in six or seven games, the Nets can say it was a weird ending to a weird season and they’ll be better next year with Ben Simmons in the fold. A blowout loss and Irving might be saying goodbye and leaving more chaos in his wake.
A win for either team won’t carry the same weight as a loss. It will be a relief and take away the possibility of rosters needing to be blown up, but it won’t be the season’s defining moment like a loss could be.
There’s so much talent in this series that every minute of it will be entertaining for hoops fans. Each play has the potential to be spectacular. The big-picture potential for this series won’t deliver the same instant gratification, but it could change the shape of either franchise.