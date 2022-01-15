The Battle of the Badges hockey matchup, a fundraiser for the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock (CHaD) program, is set for Sunday, March 13 at 1 p.m. at SNHU Arena in Manchester. The game pits first responders from across the state.
The game is returning for its 14th edition and has raised $2.6 million since its inception to support children and their families. The rosters for both teams feature a blend of new and returning players, many of whom skated for the first time in front of a streaming-only audience in the 2020 game. The 2021 game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fire is the reigning champion of the game, winning both the 2019 and ’20 editions at SNHU Arena. Retired Dover deputy chief Micky Drouin is back behind the bench hoping to guide Fire to a third straight win. He will be assisted again by former Boston Bruin Bruce Crowder.
Fire captain Jeff Clattenburg (Lebanon) will skate for the 13th time in 14 games. Alternate captains Chris Couturier (Dover) and Ian Gill (Concord) bring a combined 21 years of Badges experience to round out the Fire leadership contingent.
The Fire captains will lead a squad of 21 total players hailing from 17 unique departments across the region. Veteran skaters Micah Ruel (Rochester) and Jake Paulsen (Candia) will each play for the 11th time while Michael Snide (Claremont) skates for the ninth. Former professional hockey player Ashton Rome (Salem) is back for a third game. Three rookies will wear the red for the first time, including the game’s first-ever NHL alumni: Portsmouth’s Brian Foster. The goalie made his NHL debut with the Florida Panthers on Feb. 4, 2012 after serving as one of the best puck-stoppers in the history of the hockey program at UNH.
On the Police side, the experience is just as deep, led by co-head coaches Wayne Sheehan (Kensington, retired) and Steve Sloper (New Hampshire State Police). They will be assisted by Billy McBournie (Hillsborough County Dept. of Corrections, retired). Captain Dan Conley (Goffstown) is back for his 12th game while alternate captain Kyle Daly (Manchester) looks to top the fundraising charts once again in his sixth event. Police will name an additional alternate captain after the retirement of Keith Mac-Kenzie (Rochester PD), the only player to skate in the first 13 editions of the game.
An additional 18 players fill out the full-time Police roster while two additional rookies will serve as practice players for their first year supporting CHaD. The full-time roster features 10-year veteran Matt Blonigen (Manchester) defending. Phil Arnone (Chichester) and Kyle Manlow (North Hampton) lead the forward lines while four total players, including two goalies, will celebrate their first season.
Ticket and streaming information will be available in the coming weeks. For more information, visit www.CHaDHockey.org.