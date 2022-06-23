WHEN asked about playing in the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock East-West All-Star Game, Joe Mikol immediately began talking about the exhibition’s charitable cause.
Mikol, who recently graduated from Bedford High School, will play quarterback for Team West in the annual senior game on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Saint Anselm College’s Grappone Stadium. Proceeds from the exhibition, which the New Hampshire Union Leader helps to sponsor, benefit CHaD.
For Mikol, charitable work is a family tradition.
His older sister, Grace, helped found the nonprofit Fueled By Kids about six years ago as a junior at Bedford High. The organization provides food to students at 20 of Manchester’s 21 public schools each Friday to fill the weekend gap between school meals.
When Grace graduated, sister Hannah filled her shoes and, when Hannah graduated, Mikol took over. With Mikol headed to study and play football at Fordham University this fall, younger sister Kate will inherit the growing nonprofit.
Fueled By Kids continued to serve students during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and now provides about 700 meals per week.
“We knew that there was a huge problem in Manchester with food insecurity and everything,” Mikol said before Team West’s practice on Wednesday at Veterans Memorial Field. “We really just wanted to be able to help all these kids that didn’t know where their next meal was coming from.”
Mikol said many Bedford High students and parents help pack meals behind the school each Thursday. Those meals are then delivered to the participating Manchester schools on Fridays.
Mikol said his experience leading the nonprofit his sister started has made him want to continue giving back to his community.
“It’s really awesome because we’ve talked with all the guidance counselors and the social workers at those schools and they say how much of an impact it has on these children,” Mikol said. “When they aren’t worried about where their food is coming from, they’re able to be more present in class and able to learn more. It definitely feels good to be able to help those kids have a brighter future.”
Mikol, an All-Division I North First Team Offense selection last fall, will suit up Saturday alongside Bedford teammates Andrew Grudinskas and Parker Henrichon one last time. Henrichon, a tight end, was a great blocker and Grudinskas, a wide receiver, was Mikol’s primary target, the quarterback said.
Henrichon and Mikol served as captains last fall for a Bedford team that went 7-2 in the regular season. The Bulldogs fell to Exeter, 35-28, in a double-overtime thriller in the NHIAA Division I quarterfinals.
Mikol threw two touchdown passes and a two-point conversion over the final 4 minutes, 17 seconds of regulation in that game to create the 21-21 deadlock that forced overtime. Grudinskas caught both a 9-yard touchdown and the ensuing game-tying two-point conversion from Mikol with 1:40 left.
For the season Mikol was 126 for 205 (61%) for 1,690 yards and 20 TDs. He also rushed 71 times for 304 yards and three TDs.
“Joe is just someone who, his IQ that he brings to the huddle, his command that he brings to the huddle, it just creates a camaraderie around everyone in the huddle,” Grudinskas said, “and it just makes it so much easier to go out and do your job when everyone is on the same page.
“Everyone talks about his arm, his mobility but just the way he commands respect from everybody, it makes it really easy to be his teammate.”
Both Henrichon and Mikol’s favorite aspect of their senior season was the team atmosphere the group created.
“The team camaraderie, from the freshmen all the way to the seniors, everyone was friends, everyone got along, everyone had respect for each other,” Henrichon said. “I just think the bonds you build with some of those guys during double sessions and through the wins and losses, it’s things that will last forever so that’s what I’ll remember the most.”
Mikol said Team West has created a similar connection — despite the team rivalries.
“It was a little bitter at the beginning because there was all that rivalry but now we’re coming together as a team and I think we’re going to have a great game on Saturday,” Mikol said.