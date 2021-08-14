The Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth’s Battle of the Badges baseball game is returning to Northeast Delta Dental Stadium on Friday.
The Battle of the Badges, a baseball game in which firefighters and police officers face off, is one of a half dozen fundraising events CHaD hosts throughout the year to raise money for non-medical programs, like its Child Life Program.
Cassie Cyr of Keene said her 11-year-old son, Cameron, has enjoyed being a CHaD buddy who gets to participate in the event. Cameron has been involved in the hockey and baseball games for more than five years.
“It is a great way to show spectators what CHaD does for us,” Cyr said. “People always want to know where their money is going. This is a way to showcase that.”
ChaD has multiple locations in New Hampshire, with its main hub in Lebanon. CHaD serves 85,000 pediatric patients annually from across Northern New England. No child is ever turned away due to financial or insurance circumstances, according to its website.
Event and Project Coordinator Tom Gauthier Jr. said the program has grown since it first began in 2011. CHaD now hosts 60 to 65 participants at two tryouts a year to create the two teams, which practice and scrimmage leading up to the game, he said.
Last year, they raised about $20,000 to $30,000 until the event was canceled in June because of COVID-19 concerns. In 2018 and 2019, it raised around $140,000. So far this year, it has raised $80,000 or so. The pandemic has had an impact on attendance and overall fundraising, Gauthier said.
“Our players are having a more difficult time getting fundraising from small businesses,” he said.
Gauthier said the event and the buddy pair-up can have a great impact on the CHaD kids.
“Players can become second-uncles or aunts to these kids and get integrated into their families,” Gauthier Jr. said. “It inspires the players to get to know these kids’ inspiration.”
Cyr said the CHaD kids get special privileges during the game, like sitting in the dugout, and get to play games in between innings, like trying to put on a fire uniform. Cameron will even call “play ball” at the game this year.
“It’s a lot of fun for the kids,” Cyr said. “It makes them feel like normal kids.”
Cameron has interacted with his buddy, Mike, by hanging out with him at the fire station and playing in a kickball game before the last baseball scrimmage.
“It’s great to create relationships with those first responders,” she said.
She said Cameron has experienced the benefits of ChaD firsthand while staying at the hospital. The money that goes to ChaD makes a difference for the kids.
“It makes him feel more at home,” she said.
Chris Heney, a member of Team Police from Meredith, got to see the benefits of being a ChaD patient in 2007 after a serious snowmobile accident in which he suffered internal injuries to his kidney, spleen and liver.
“The staff was very friendly and nice,” Heney said. “The way they treated you made you feel like they were not in a hospital. It felt like being at home.”
Heney said he remembers the Fisher Cats mascot visiting him while he was at ChaD.
“That was pretty cool. I got to take a picture with him,” he said.
Heney got involved with ChaD again after hearing about the hockey game several years ago. He played baseball in high school and college and has played for the Battle of the Badges for four or five years.
He said he can sympathize well with his buddy, Parker, because of his past experiences.
“We have that connection. I’ve been there in the same wing,” Heney said. “It is great to give back to something that got me through these injuries.”
Brian Cottrell of Gilmanton, a member of Team Fire, has a very special buddy: his daughter Bella, who has grown up with a bleeding disorder called von Willebrand disease. Bella, who is 15 years old, said she loves the ChaD games.
“It is always something I look forward to,” Bella said. “It’s fun to see other ChaD kids come together.”
Cottrell said he thinks Team Fire has a pretty good chance of beating the police this year. Team Police has won the last three games and leads the overall series 6-3.
“It would be really nice to beat the police,” he said. “But win or lose, it’s for a good cause.”
Bella said she encourages people to get involved with the game.
“Come out and watch the game and donate,” she said. “These kids are great and they deserve it.”
The game starts at 6:30 p.m. People can purchase tickets online at chadbaseball.org or in-person at the game. People can also support players financially online.