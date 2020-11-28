Charlie Davies began his soccer journey that led to an 11-year professional career and 17 appearances for the United States Men’s National Team.
Now the Manchester native wishes to inspire youth players and grow the game’s popularity in New Hampshire by helping to bring a professional soccer team to his home state.
Davies, who played professionally in Europe and six MLS seasons for the Philadelphia Union, New England Revolution and D.C. United, is part of an ownership group working to establish a New Hampshire-based United States Soccer League One team that would begin play in 2022.
USL League One is the third division of professional soccer in the country. MLS and USL Championship are the top two.
“I’ve kind of lived the life where I’ve gotten to experience so many things from traveling the world through soccer, participating in the (2008) Olympics,” said Davies. “I knew if I could come back and share my experience with kids in New Hampshire, I’d really, hopefully, inspire and motivate them to chase their dreams. They should set the bar extremely high, not limit their expectations.
“I think that impact — the power of that message — is too compelling for me to turn down.”
The team is about one or two investors away from getting the official nod from USL, Davies said. The group’s majority owner, Hudson resident and venture capitalist Jeremy Zelanes, said he is eyeing a 50-acre plot in Londonderry just off Interstate 93 to build a 7,000-seat soccer-specific stadium and sports complex. (See story below.)
Davies said the group plans to have other attractions like possibly a shopping center and soccer bar near the stadium.
The club’s biggest tasks right now are locking up key investors and hiring both a coach and sporting director, Davies said.
The Boston College alum is one of several current and retired U.S. pros who have joined USL ownership groups.
Landon Donovan and Tim Howard hold minority stakes in USL Championship teams San Diego Loyal SC and Memphis 901 FC, respectively. Howard also plays goalkeeper for his club. Dartmouth College alum and former USL player Gabe Hoffman-Johnson is part of an ownership group looking to bring a USL League One team to Portland, Maine.
Since retiring in 2018, Davies has spent the past two years working in the New England Revolution’s front office. He joined the NBC Sports Boston broadcast team for Revolution games and became co-host of the new U.S. Soccer Podcast this year. He is also a broadcaster for the Atlantic Coast Conference Network and a panelist for MLSSoccer.com.
Davies, who never thought about his post-soccer career until after his car accident in 2009, said none of his current obligations will be affected by his ownership role with the prospective New Hampshire USL League One team.
“When I woke up in the hospital and realized what happened (after the car crash), it was a wake-up call for me to, one, value life and, two, there’s so much more to life than sports, than soccer,” Davies said. “I knew that I had to really be aware of what life is all about — those experiences and connections — and do more with my life.”
Davies said he wants to show the rest of the country there is more to the Granite State than mountains and woods and grow a strong supporter group for both his team and soccer in New Hampshire.
“If you look at why soccer is the world’s sport, it unifies,” Davies said. “It doesn’t matter what you look like, where you’re from or what you believe in. The goal of the sport is to surround yourself with people, be part of a community. As much as the team will be about soccer, it’s more about the team giving back to the community as well. We’ll try to do as much as we can to positively impact New Hampshire — not only New Hampshire but northern Massachusetts, southern Maine, eastern Vermont...
“As I continue to talk about this, my excitement builds and makes my mind wonder how big this can possibly be, how far can we take this?”
The group has not yet decided on a team name but it will be identifiable with New Hampshire and it plans to announce the team’s main sponsor early next year, Davies said.
While Davies is the son of a soccer coach and feels he would do well in that role, he is not looking to coach just yet. He plans to be heavily involved with the club and share his insight and experience with its players, though.
“For me, this is legit full circle and I am left sometimes speechless,” Davies said. “When I retired, I said, ‘I want to enjoy whatever I’m doing, learn and continue to grow and I want to make the biggest impact.’ Being part of this club, I know I can make a massive impact.”