It’s summertime and the livin’ is easy, they say. Maybe so, but I will happily add that business is brisk on the New Hampshire sports scene.
Just like last year at this time, we’re about to embark on Race Week and State Am Week all at the same time. Throw in the continuing background music of local and pro baseball — let’s see if the Red Sox can ever win another series against an A.L. East team — and you see why the sports desk’s vacations can wait.
So let’s empty the notebook:
• Weather.com shows a warm week ahead for the 119th State Am. The 156 golfers who tee it up Monday (tee times are on the Scoreboard page) will no doubt appreciate the ocean breezes at Abenaqui CC in Rye.
We’ll be watching Nashua’s James Pleat go for a three-peat (three-Pleat?), which would be the first since Concord’s Bob Mielcarz ruled from 1977 to 1979. Mielcarz has nine titles, by the way, the most recent coming in 2000 at Bretwood CC.
A neat chart provided by the NHGA shows the 16 ways a golfer can be exempt from qualifying for the State Am. Many of the ways fall under the category of “what have you done lately,” so with that in mind, know that Belmont’s Jim Cilley qualifies a tournament-leading eight ways, including once as past champ (2011 at Nashua CC).
• Remember, Race Week at New Hampshire Motor Speedway this year includes an Xfinity Series (Triple-A) event, the Crayon 200, set for Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The race is named after a software company, so there will be no free coloring books.
• For the record, I like Chase Elliott next Sunday in the big Cup race, the Ambetter 301. Me and lots of others.
• The late Ray Valliere, a longtime baseball/softball umpire, will be honored with plaques at Manchester’s Gill Stadium in a ceremony Thursday at 5:30 p.m. The ceremony, to be coordinated by Sweeney Post representatives, will precede the American Legion game between Sweeney and Keene’s Gordon Bissell Post No. 4.
Valliere, an NHIAA Hall of Famer, along with friends Fred Jasinski and Tom Monson, founded the NH Dunk-N-Diamonds, a group of present and former coaches and officials who gather weekly for lively banter about sports and local matters.
Dunk-N-Diamonds member Peter Perich led a drive to raise funds for three bronze plaques that will hang over the main entrance to the grandstands. The Diamonds will be there, and all present and former umpires, officials and coaches, as well as anyone who contributed to the fundraiser, are invited to attend.
Valliere died May 29, 2020, at the age of 87.
• The state Little League best-of-three finals (11s and 12s) are set for July 30, 31 and Aug. 1 (if necessary) in Bedford. North Manchester/Hooksett is the defending state and New England champ, and won two games at the Little League World Series in Williamsport. So the 2022 state champ has a tough act to follow.
• UNH’s next goalie, Tyler Muszelik, was picked in the sixth round (No. 189 overall) by Florida in the NHL draft on Friday. He was the 18th goalie taken.
Muszelik, of Long Valley, N.J., has spent the last two years in the U.S. National Team Development Program. He stands 6 feet, 2 inches tall and is described in stories as “calm.”
• Did we know Cale Makar was this good when we saw him dominating in Hockey East? Well, yeah, maybe we had an inkling.
• Once upon a time, college athletic directors were ex-coaches who were in charge of ordering kicking tees and practice pinnies, and hiring coaches who were usually their buddies. Those days are long gone, though, and the latest example is UNH’s hiring of Allison Rich from Princeton.
Rich’s Princeton biography shows no indication that she played or coached at any level. No matter. Athletic directors in 2022 must weave through a phalanx of rules and NCAA compliance directives that seem to be changing daily. Transfer portals ... NIL deals ... reorganization of conferences ... the list goes on.
Rich is an attorney, with decades of experience in college sports administration. She will be formally introduced on Thursday.
• Amherst’s Beth Greenwood continues to blaze uncharted territory. Greenwood, the first American-born female to play the position of catcher in an NCAA game (for the University of Rochester), is now playing in the Hudson River Collegiate Baseball League for the Catskill, N.Y.-based Storm. She is the only woman player in the league.
• On the topic of trailblazing women in baseball, we hope you enjoy today’s feature on the Atlantic League’s Kelsie Whitmore (Page C1, bottom). I sure did. The story’s author, Chelsea Janes, is the Post’s national baseball writer after serving as the beat reporter for the Nationals. At Yale, Janes played catcher on the softball team.
• St. Thomas Aquinas High School (Dover) product Ryan McKenna had a monster night last Tuesday for the Baltimore Orioles. McKenna homered, singled, stole a bag and scored three runs — including the winner in the 10th inning — as the O’s outslugged the Texas Rangers, 10-9. Entering the weekend, McKenna was slashing .256/.309/.360.
• Bedford’s Grant Lavigne singled to right on Friday night for his first Double-A hit. At Manchester’s Delta Dental Stadium before friends and family. The Fisher Cats won the game, 6-2. The series concludes today at 1:30 p.m.
• Patriots veterans report in 16 days. What’s with all the negativity I’m hearing about your upcoming season, Pats fans?
• Registrations are underway for the Cigna/Elliot Corporate 5k Road Race on Aug. 11 in Manchester. For more, go to millenniumrunning.com.
• Rest in peace, James Caan, best known for “The Godfather,” “Misery,” and “Elf,” but who made a young Packers fan cry as Bears running back Brian Piccolo in “Brian’s Song.”
• And a special R.I.P. goes out to Pemigewasset (Pemi) Avery Clark, 19, who sports fans knew as the best “bearsketball” player at Clark’s Bears in Lincoln. The memories of Pemi performing in the ring — grabbing his feet was a favorite — will always be cherished by our family and thousands of others.