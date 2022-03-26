Reminiscing. We do it more as we grow older, don’t we? And recently, Manchester’s Dick Boucher let his mind transport him back to the night his Manchester Blackhawks semipro hockey team hosted a Swedish touring squad in a much-anticipated exhibition at JFK Coliseum.
The date was Feb. 25, 1970. Boucher was the Blackhawks’ business manager after enjoying a successful playing career with the Berlin Maroons, Concord Shamrocks and the Alpine Hockey Club.
“Somebody made a welcome banner and hung it on the Maple Street side,” said Boucher, 87, the other day by phone.
So welcome they did. An enthusiastic standing-room-only crowd witnessed their beloved Blackhawks, who were skating in the twilight of a storied existence, and the Skelleftea club play to 3-3 tie. In what the Union Leader described as a “freewheeling contest,” Stephan Holmland’s goal with 49 seconds remaining in the third period sent the Swedes home satisfied.
Pembroke’s Pierre Belanger — we called him Pete Belanger in the story — scored all three Blackhawks goals.
And two years later, with attendance waning and the Big, Bad Bruins offering an easy alternative on TV, the Blackhawks folded.
Only a slice of today’s populace remembers local semipro hockey. After all, it happened generations ago. More of us remember the AHL Manchester Monarchs, though, and the juice they generated in their early years playing at the big, new downtown building then known as Verizon Wireless Arena. We followed the progression of their hot prospects, who were promoted to L.A. and helped the Kings win a pair of Stanley Cups.
Many of us also remember those final ECHL days of the 2019 Monarchs, who were by then employing non-prospects before slim crowds.
Last week, Mayor Joyce Craig announced she would be forming an “exploratory committee to work to bring hockey back to the Queen City.”
Manchester, she said, is a hockey town.
We agree. But before some form of hockey returns, we urge city leaders to consult with people like Dick Boucher, people who remember what it’s like for a community to be genuinely excited about supporting a team.
It’s been a while since I shook out the notebook. So here we go.
• Bedford’s Mike Robinson is a Reading Royal. Unless you have missed the last five years of local sports, you know he played goal for his home state UNH Wildcats, and played it very well at times. Robinson was drafted by the San Jose Sharks in 2015, but now he’s wearing the sweater of the Philadelphia Flyers’ ECHL affiliate. His teammates there include UNH buddy Will MacKinnon, a defenseman, and Dartmouth College product Shane Sellar, a forward.
• In fact, you may need a program to know your Wildcats next season. Robinson and MacKinnon were joined in the pro ranks recently by UNH mainstays Ryan Verrier, Eric MacAdams, Tyler Ward and Filip Engaras. Of that group, only Robinson and MacAdams played five years, meaning they had no college eligibility remaining.
• Exeter’s Trevor Cosgrove, who this winter played as a Northern Michigan University transfer (from Colgate), also signed last week, with the AHL Bridgeport Islanders.
• This time next year, life will be a little better because we’ll be watching the NCAA hockey regionals at the big downtown arena.
• Pinkerton Academy grad Zach Sanford, an unrestricted free agent at the end of this NHL season, would look great wearing the spoked B. Sanford picked up his first point (an assist) as a Winnipeg Jet on Friday night.
• That’s the sound of laughing at the discussion about the hand size of Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett, who looms as an early pick in the NFL draft. His hands seemed just right last September when he threw for five touchdown passes and ran for another TD in the Panthers’ rout of UNH.
• Looking forward to the two must-sees of the high school spring sports season: the Pinkerton-Bishop Guertin boys lacrosse game on Thursday, May 19 (5 p.m.) in Derry, and the second matchup of the teams in the state championship sometime in June.
• West Lebanon’s Taylor Soule, out of Kimball Union Academy, poured in a career-high 33 points in Boston College’s 94-68 win over Quinnipiac in a WNIT second-round game last Monday. A senior, she hit for 14 in the Eagles’ quarterfinal loss to Columbia on Thursday, finishing the season with a 16.0 scoring average.
• Manchester’s Wenyen Gabriel is apparently thriving with the Los Angeles Lakers. In 10 games, playing 16.3 minutes per game, he is averaging 6.4 points and 4.5 rebounds. The Lakers are Gabriel’s sixth NBA team since 2019. Maybe he’s found a home.
• Gabriel’s “little” sister, 6 foot 5 inch tall sophomore Piath, is a reserve for the mighty UConn women. She has played in 13 of the Huskies’ games, averaging 3.0 points.
• Darren Johnson is the new head coach of the NHTI women’s basketball team. Formerly, Johnson was an assistant with the men’s team.
• Brad Campion, who spent the last two years as head men’s soccer coach at New England College, was hired as Marc Hubbard’s assistant coach at UNH. It’s a return to Durham for Campion, who was the Wildcats’ director of operations in 2019. He also played two years for Hubbard at SNHU.
• Aspire to be a soccer ref? The New Hampshire State Referee Committee is offering several courses in the next few months. The courses involve a combination of online training, classroom and field work. You have to be at least 13 years old. For more, and to sign up, visit www.soccernh.com.
• Among the biggest sports casualties of the pandemic was racing’s American-Canadian Tour (ACT), which shut down when Canadians couldn’t cross the border. The wait is over, though on Saturday, April 16, when the New Hampshire Motor Speedway hosts the Northeast Classic. Among the Canadians entered are Jonathan Bouvrette, Dany Trepanier and Raphael Lessard. Welcome back, fellas.
• Hudson’s Derek Griffith, 25, will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut on Saturday in the ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway. Griffith has signed with Sam Hunt Racing and had previously committed to Xfinity races in Martinsville, Va. (April 8) and at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday, July 16 at 2:30 p.m. Griffith began racing at age 12, including at his home track, Hudson Speedway.
• Feb. 25, 1970, it turns out, was an interesting sports day. Courtesy of our archives, we can report that while the Manchester Blackhawks and Swedes were skating, a sophomore talent named Julius Erving scored 24 points in UMass’ 94-63 victory at Saint Anselm. Also that night, Don Nelson scored 40 points in the Celtics’ win over the Rockets. It was Nellie’s career high. Also, UPI reported that Hank Aaron reported to spring training, “and after not swinging a bat all winter, hit a ball out of the park on the third pitch thrown to him.”