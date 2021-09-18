EMPTYING THE NOTEBOOK while patiently waiting for UNH and the Bruins to play meaningful hockey games before crowds (19 and 27 days, respectively, but who’s counting?) ...
Everyone excited about the Red Sox and their postseason chances? What’s that? I can’t hear you.
Maybe “excited” isn’t the word. Not when you know that even if they survive this season-ending three-team scramble for two Wild Card spots, they’d be underdogs in any kind of playoff series.
And maybe “excited” isn’t the right word considering the kind of season it has been, played during a continuing pandemic, lately without key players who contracted the COVID-19 virus.
And “excited” certainly doesn’t describe the feeling we get while watching them try to field or run the bases.
So, no, maybe we won’t be “excited” if these Red Sox make it to a Wild Card game. For sure, it would have none of the feel of that Monday, Oct. 2, 1978, special playoff, when a bunch of college kids — mostly New Yorkers, unfortunately — stuffed themselves into my dorm room to watch that game on my little black and white TV.
Instead, this season, let’s go with “intrigued.” Because you can never really ignore the Boston Red Sox, can you?
Not banned from Manchester
The gambling jokes have begun about Pete Rose coming to Manchester for the annual baseball dinner.
But seriously, wow, what a coup for the Fisher Cats and the Ted Williams Foundation. The all-time hits king! There hasn’t been a name this big — banned or unbanned — at the baseball dinner since the Splendid Splinter himself.
Admission to the event, which is set for Saturday, Nov. 20 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester Downtown Hotel Expo Center, is $80. Standard operating procedure regarding autographs calls for the dignitaries to sign any one item.
The approximate capacity of the place is 1,200 and they’re always shooting for a sellout, says the Fisher Cats’ Tyler Murray. After all, the event serves as a fundraiser for the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth and the Fisher Cats Foundation.
This year’s theme, with Rose in the mix, is that terrific 1975 World Series. Rose’s Big Red Machine of the NL against a Boston team that dominated the AL. Members of that Sox team who are committed to the dinner include Rico Petrocelli, Dick Drago, Luis Tiant and Bernie Carbo.
Still missing from the dinner’s roster is that strapping catcher from Charlestown. Rumor has it he hit a home run during that Series.
Odds and (tight) ends
• Speaking of CHaD benefits, the Battle of the Badges Hockey Championship, Team Police vs. Team Fire, is back after being canceled last year. This will be the 14th installation. The game date is Sunday, March 13, and the place is SNHU Arena in Manchester. Game time has yet to be set.
• The UNH men’s soccer team, by all accounts, is a wagon. The Wildcats (7-0-0) won again Saturday night, 2-0 over Albany, with Rory O'Driscoll handling all the scoring. Looking forward to seeing them in person on Tuesday night when they host Quinnipiac at Wildcat Stadium.
• The Granite State was well represented in Week 1 by the Patriots’ opponent and will be again today in Week 2.
Last week, Exeter’s Hunter Long, a rookie tight end out of Boston College, played 18 snaps for the Dolphins. Long is known as a solid blocker and that’s what the Fins were looking for, especially late in the game.
This week, it’s Jets tight end Ryan Griffin, a Londonderry High grad, who caught three passes for 22 yards (six targets) last Sunday against Carolina.
Making the Berlin argument
Finally, as a follow-up to my Aug. 28 column (“Making the Memorial argument”), here’s some valuable insight from Don Fournier about the great 1970 Crusaders baseball team featuring Mike Flanagan, Ron Beaurivage and Scott Thompson. Memorial won the Class L final, beating a Berlin High squad for whom Fournier played.
“... Flanagan was throwing peas at us all game,” writes Fournier. “His fastball was unhittable. He threw a one-hitter, the lone hit being a bunt single down the third base line by our own third baseman, Keith Buckovitch. And to us, Memorial looked like giants — Flanagan, Beaurivage, and the rest of the team were big guys, and they overwhelmed us, winning 4-0.
“I went over to congratulate Mike after the game and I had no doubt he was going to have a great chance at making the major leagues.
“I’ve lived in Manchester since 1978. One of my sons played ball at Trinity. I’ve seen a lot of baseball over the years, but I’ve never seen a stronger NH HS team than the Memorial 1970 edition.”
In the Aug. 28 column, Beaurivage advocated for his Memorial bunch after Union Leader columnist Roger Brown wrote in an earlier column “you could argue” that the 2017 Exeter High team was the most talented high school baseball team in state history.
Not so fast, said Beaurivage.
“I’m with Ron on that one and I saw it first-hand,” says Fournier.
Here’s another thing: That Berlin team was loaded with great athletes, says Fournier. Nearly everyone played multiple sports and played them well. Reggie Marquis, who pitched that final, was a 1,000-points scorer for the basketball team; Dan Rooney starred in football and hockey (145 goals over five years because he made the varsity as an eighth-grader, says Fournier); Mike Piper and Fournier played hockey; Rich Ross played basketball; Buckovitch was a football linebacker and made the 1970 Shrine team, says Fournier.
“So we were an athletic bunch and we knew how to win. Nevertheless, we could not dent the Flanagan-led Memorial Crusaders in 1970. They were simply an elite team,” writes Fournier.