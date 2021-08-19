GOOD DAY. Some tidbits before we turn our attention to the local fall sports scene with one eye on the fields and the other eye on COVID numbers. (We know the drill.)
• Turns out that Hunter Long’s knee injury wasn’t as bad as it initially looked. Exeter’s Long, a rookie tight end for the Miami Dolphins, was carted off the practice field on Aug. 8, unable to put any pressure on his left leg.
But, according to reports, Long is back at practice these days, participating while wearing a knee brace.
He didn’t play in the Dolphins’ preseason opener at Chicago last weekend. Miami hosts Atlanta in its second preseason game on Saturday night.
Speaking of local tight ends, Londonderry High grad Ryan Griffin started for the Jets against the Giants on Saturday, but was not targeted. Time flies: This is Griffin’s ninth season in the NFL.
• How will sports talk radio fill air time once Bill Belichick picks his starting quarterback?
• Welcome back, college athletes. We missed you last fall. SNHU this week announced fans will be allowed at regular capacity for its games, but face coverings will be required for all, regardless of vaccination status. Outdoor or indoor events.
• In case you missed it, the Colonial Athletic Association, UNH’s conference for football, last month announced a new COVID-related policy. Basically, the team that is forced to cancel will forfeit the game and receive a loss in the conference standings. The other team gets a victory. The overall record of both teams would not change, however, since NCAA bylaws consider such games a “no contest.” If both teams can’t play, the game would be considered a “no contest” and would not be a part of the record of either team.
The Pac-12 announced a similar policy the next day.
• Connecticut officials and the state interscholastic athletic association did a neat thing the other day. They trotted out some star student-athletes to urge other student-athletes and their families to get vaccinated. The message carries more weight coming from peers, don’t you think?
• I’m not anywhere near a press box, so I’m cheering for the North Manchester Hooksett Little Leaguers. Dusted off the old “H” ball cap and I’m wearing it proudly.
• Thanks to readers who pointed out Goffstown went to the Little League World Series in 2000.
• Sunday, Oct. 3, is looming as a lower-the-blinds kind of sports day: Pats vs. Tom Brady at night, preceded by Packers-Steelers at 4:25 p.m. and some respectable 1 p.m. NFL games, too. It’s also the final day of the MLB regular season and who knows what might be on the line?
• The Fisher Cats return home Tuesday for 12 straight home dates, six with Binghamton and six with Portland. However, the Sea Dogs series is really an eight-game series because two doubleheaders are mixed in there, including the completion of a game suspended in the fourth inning. New Hampshire started play Thursday two games under .500 (43-45) and 10 games off the pace of division leader Portland.
Double-A has been playing the second half of the season under a new restricted-shift rule, requiring two infielders on each side of second base and their feet on the dirt when a pitch is thrown. It’s one of many experiments by MLB, which now controls the minor leagues.
• The date is Saturday, Sept. 4, for Londonderry High grad Noelle Lambert’s competition in the Tokyo Paralympics. Heats and finals the same day. Lambert will run the 100 meters in the T63 division (above-the-knee amputee).
• Manchester’s Siad Haji, 21, is still in the learning stages of his MLS (San Jose Earthquakes) career, but he did play 16 minutes and 6 minutes in consecutive games in July. No points yet this season.
• Huge season coming up for Granite Stater Zach Sanford, who agreed to a one-year contract ($2 million) with the St. Louis Blues earlier this month. With the signing, the rugged forward avoided arbitration and will be eligible for unrestricted free agency at the close of the upcoming season.
So expect Sanford to go hard to the net. Very hard.
• Think the University of Michigan is looking forward to the upcoming college hockey season? Four of the top five picks in the recent NHL draft are expected to enroll at Michigan. Five Wolverines, total, went in the draft’s first round.
• Rest in peace, Tony Esposito, Phil’s little brother, one of the better goalies of my youth. He won a Calder Trophy and three Vezina Trophies, and brought the Chicago Black Hawks to the Stanley Cup Final twice before losing to the Canadiens both times (’71 and ’73).
He did win an NCAA title at Michigan Tech, in 1966, under legendary coach John MacInnes. The Huskies blasted Boston College 8-2 in the final at Brown University’s Meehan Auditorium.
• Thinking back to that Washington Post story we ran in late June about how lucky the Red Sox were. It was all based on sabermetrics.
Guess that luck ran out.