Christopher Eubanks' magical run through Wimbledon continued with an upset of No. 5 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 3-6, 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 to advance to the quarterfinals on Monday.

The 27-year-old Atlanta native, who played at Georgia Tech, has spent most of his pro career on the Challengers circuit and is making his first appearance at Wimbledon. He knocked off 12th-seeded Cameron Norrie in the second round, but Monday's fourth-round triumph was his first win over a top-five opponent.