For the first time in 2020, a Super Late Model race will be held in the Northeast on Friday, June 5. Claremont Motorsports Park in Claremont, New Hampshire announced Saturday that the track will hold a Granite State Pro Stock Series event without fans in attendance. The event will be streamed via a live pay-per-view broadcast on Speed51.
The announcement comes following the postponement of many Northeast Late Model racing events due to government restrictions that have been placed on large gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic. Following discussions with state and local officials, Claremont has received approval to contest the 'Let's Go Racing 100,' the season opener for the Granite State Pro Stock Series.
'We're just glad we were able to work with the city of Claremont and the state of New Hampshire to make this possible,' said Mike Parks, Promoter of Claremont Motorsports Park and the Granite State Pro Stock Series. 'An event with no fans is a huge risk for our facility but with help from Crazy Horse Racing, R.E. Hinkley Oil Company and R&R Public Wholesalers we're able to put this package together for our racers and fans. Of course, we want our fans at the race track but unfortunately that is not the hand we have been dealt. However, with Speed51 offering the event on a pay-per-view basis, it's a win-win for all.'
Joining the Granite State Pro Stock Series on the event schedule will be Street Stocks, Six Shooters and Pure Stocks. All racing events during the evening will be shown on the Speed51 live pay-per-view broadcast.
Revenue generated from the pay-per-view broadcast will help pay the purse and other expenses associated with hosting an event without fans. Pay-per-view tickets for the event will go on sale next week.
'As a resident of the Northeast region, I'm excited to finally watch Late Model racing for the first time this year,' said Speed51 Editor-In-Chief Brandon Paul. 'We're happy to team up with Claremont Motorsports Park and the Granite State Pro Stock Series to feed some of the hunger that Northeast race fans have for short track racing during this time. While we understand there's nothing like being at the race track, having a competitive short track racing event is a big step towards returning to normal.'
The format for the Granite State Pro Stock Series race will include time trials, heat races and the Let's Go Racing 100 main event. Time trials are set to begin at 7 p.m. ET prior to heat races for all divisions. The main event for the Granite State Pro Stock Series is scheduled to fire off at 9 p.m. ET.
Drivers and teams interested in competing can save $25 on event registration by completing their early entry form today. Entry forms for the event can be filled out at the following link: http://www.123formbuilder.com/form-5325204/form?fbclid=IwAR2Eo0M6Ar1QjgiWCwtvAbzpql4vYP-dizxTC5V37euKlyXGQM_-myZtV10
Strict safety guidelines will be in place for the event, including a limit on the number of pit passes sold, as well as spacing in the pit area and hand sanitization areas throughout the facility. More information about the safety guidelines will be released by event officials in the coming days.
For more information on the event, follow 'Claremont Motorsports Park' and 'Granite State Pro Stock Series' on Facebook.
