BEDFORD — Sally Dreckmann waited in her car for a little while before heading into the Bedford High School theater last Friday night.
Dreckmann, the New Hampshire Little League District 1 administator, wanted to see all the cars pull in for the first-ever free statewide umpire clinic in New Hampshire — a goal of hers for many years now.
Dave Kudej and Ricci Hall, umpire consultants from the Little League Baseball East Region headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut, worked with local umpires like Boyd Stevens and Jeff Ross over the weekend to train rookie and veteran umpires both young and old for the upcoming season.
“This is like the field of dreams to see (them) coming in,” Dreckmann said of Friday’s attendees. “This is what I wished for to have done and it got done.”
The clinic, a joint effort between New Hampshire District 1 and District 2, began at Bedford High School last Friday with an informational presentation and concluded Saturday at the NH SportsDome in Hooksett with hands-on training.
The clinic had 81 people sign up and was open to anyone age 13 or older. Cam Bernard, the umpire chief and safety coordinator for New Hampshire District 1, said he and those who helped organize the event expected 30-40 people to participate.
Friday’s portion of the clinic had several middle- and high-school age attendees.
Ross is the umpire-in-chief for New Hampshire District 2 and worked the Little League regional tournaments last summer. Stevens will umpire the Little League Intermediate (50/70) World Series in Livermore, California, this season.
Kudej, who umpires for Shelton (Connecticut) Little League and umpired the 2002 Little League World Series, said these clinics help new and young umpires learn the correct mechanics from the start.
“Officials are a dying breed because of numerous reasons,” Kudej said, “so if we can get them more proper training at a younger age, they’ll be more apt to stay around is what our hope is.”
Mike Barry, formerly the umpire-in-chief and current vice president for Goffstown Junior Baseball, said he learned something in the first few minutes of Friday’s presentation.
“Literally, the first thing they showed me was something I was doing wrong,” said Barry, 45, who still plays baseball in men’s leagues. “I’ve always stood behind the plate. I’ve never stood to the side because I always thought that was the best view of the corners. That’s why I’m here — to learn the little intricacies that I thought I knew that I didn’t know.”
Friday’s presentation went over subjects like the proper stance for an umpire behind the catcher, how to call balls and strikes, how often to announce the count and how to best communicate with coaches regarding calls. The crowd was inquisitive, asking several questions about fouls, foul tips and when a play is considered over.
Michael Newton, who umpires for Mount Monadnock Little League, attended the clinic to learn from some of the best umpires in the state and region. The 54-year-old has umpired baseball for 10 years and wants to work the Little League New England Regional one day.
“I guess all of our goal is to just move up and to just do it right,” said Newton, a Jaffrey resident.
Bernard, a 22-year-old Bedford resident, said he hopes the clinic will help increase umpire numbers across the state.
“We’re really in a drought for umpires in New Hampshire,” said Bernard, who played for the Bedford Little League All-Stars as a kid. “We really have maybe 15 really, highly qualified umpires that we use year in, year out and I really want to see that number grow back to where it was 15 years ago. ... that we’re going to get the same quality no matter who we’re going to put in our state championship games.”
District 1 lost about a dozen Little League umpires due to COVID-19 but numbers are bouncing back now, Bernard said. The Southern New Hampshire University sophomore helped start the junior umpire program for kids ages 12-17 about three years ago, which is available in pretty much every New Hampshire community now, he said.
Barry, a Goffstown resident who is entering his second season as an umpire, said Goffstown Junior Baseball has struggled with umpire numbers since COVID but the numbers will be stronger this year.
Newton, who umpired the past two Little League state championships, said Mount Monadnock has solid umpire numbers, between a core of adults and a number of high schoolers.
Newton said clinics like the one held over the weekend will ideally help lead to an influx of young umpires in the state. Through these clinics and by learning from supportive mentors, Kudej said the goal is that at least a few of the young umpires stick with it as they grow up.
Newton said his 21-year-old son, Christopher, started umpiring at age 13 and bought his first car with money he made from working games.
“We know most of them are eventually going to go other ways,” Kudej said, “but, hopefully, there’s that one or two or three or four that stay in and get bitten by the umpire bug. ... turn around and give back to the community like we are.”