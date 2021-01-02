NEW ORLEANS — And, on the 370th day, Ohio State got its revenge.
Nearly one year to the day after a soul-crushing playoff semifinal defeat to Clemson, the Buckeyes exorcised the program’s biggest demon, finally beating the Tigers, 49-28, in the Sugar Bowl, punching their ticket to South Florida and the national championship game against Alabama.
“After last season, this is something that weighed heavy on us,” said Ohio State coach Ryan Day, a former Manchester Central and UNH star quarterback. “To come back after all the trials and tribulations we’ve been through in the past 12 months, I just couldn’t be happier for this team. This team really showed what they were made of.”
The third-ranked Buckeyes, voted 11th by Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, looked every bit like the national title contender everyone thought they were before the season was hijacked by the coronavirus pandemic.
Few teams were impeded like the Buckeyes, who had three games canceled and an outbreak inside their football facility that impacted dozens of players and even Day.
Entering Friday’s semifinal, there was chatter about Ohio State having an advantage because they were fresher than Clemson, Alabama, and Notre Dame, which all played 11 games. But inside the program, there was trepidation because the Buckeyes had played only three games over a seven-week period, preventing continuity on both sides of the ball.
What transpired against No. 2 Clemson was perhaps the most complete performance Ohio State has ever had in 131 seasons, unleashing a year’s worth of frustration on an opponent that had been the Buckeyes’ Achilles’ heel.
“A landmark game in Ohio State’s history,” Day said.
The Buckeyes, preseason No. 2 when the polls debuted in August, had firepower, but not in bunches, and the defense lacked the dominant gene of last year’s unit.
Then they traipsed into the Superdome and put together one of the finest 60-minute stretches in program history. Ohio State amassed 639 yards and 49 points on the nation’s fifth-ranked total defense (298.5 yards per game) and No. 11 scoring defense (17.5 points).
“Because of the way it all played out, because it was Clemson, I think it had a lot of added flavor to it,” Day said. “A lot of guys left that field (last year) thinking they let one get away. You don’t get a lot of second chances, so you can’t miss the second time.”
Justin Fields put together a Herculean performance, outdueling fellow Georgian Trevor Lawrence, despite suffering an apparent rib injury in the second quarter. Fields completed 22 of 28 passes for 385 yards and six touchdowns, adding 42 rushing yards. His only blemish was a third-quarter interception on a tipped pass.
Ohio State trailed 7-0 and 14-7, with Clemson holding the momentum and appearing to be the touchdown-favorite Las Vegas established — until the Buckeyes scored 28 consecutive points and 42 of 49, with shades of the Wisconsin and Alabama games during their 2014 national title run.
The pre-game discussion centered on Fields needing to be flawless. He nearly was, delivering Ohio State to the brink of a national championship.
“A lot of people were talking poorly about him as a quarterback, and that bothered him,” Day said. “They’ll remember this game for a long time in the history of Ohio State football.”
But Fields had plenty of backup, as sudden star Trey Sermon rushed for 193 yards and one touchdown on 31 carries (61 receiving yards), and Olave, OSU’s Mr. Dependable, led the Buckeyes with six receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns.
“I feel great,” Olave said. “It means a lot.”
Not to be outdone was an Ohio State defense that started slow, only to turn Lawrence’s night into a miserable experience. He was 33 of 48 for 400 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception, below his No. 1 draft pick standards. Lawrence faced constant pressure and was sacked twice, fumbling three times.
The Tigers scored on two of their first three possessions, gaining 159 yards on 18 plays. Ohio State forced them to punt on four of their next six drives, giving up one touchdown and recovering a fumble.
“I just feel like we got into a rhythm,” Ohio State defensive end Jonathon Cooper said. “Once you actually settle down and see what they’re doing, you’re able to settle down and get into a routine.”
Clemson running back Travis Etienne was held to 96 total yards and one touchdown.
“Obviously not our night. Incredibly disappointed in how we played,” Swinney said. “You’ve got to give Ohio State the credit for that. They were awesome. They absolutely dominated the line of scrimmage. You can’t win games like this if you can’t stop the run.”
For Ohio State’s rabid, addictive fan base, the game was karmic justice after a slew of controversial calls and crippling mistakes in 2019’s Fiesta Bowl.
This time it was Clemson who had a defensive leader (linebacker James Skalski) ejected for targeting. A Clemson fumble was overturned last year. On Friday, the replay booth confirmed a Tigers fumble. And the defining image of last year’s game was Nolan Turner’s game-deciding interception, the fault of Olave after breaking off a route. Olave beat Turner on a deep third-quarter touchdown pass in the Sugar Bowl.
The breaks were a year in the making.
“I think it’s huge,” Day said. “Now, we still have another game to play. This thing’s not done yet. But this was a statement for us as a program.”