Southern New Hampshire University women’s basketball coach Karen Pinkos
Buy Now

Southern New Hampshire University women’s basketball coach Karen Pinkos

 Josh Gibney/Union Leader

MANCHESTER — Senior forward Ariana Koivisto said everyone steps up at different times for the Southern New Hampshire University women’s basketball team.

Koivisto’s time was in the Penmen’s 69-55 Northeast-10 Conference quarterfinal victory over Saint Rose on Sunday at Stan Spirou Field House.