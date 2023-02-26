MANCHESTER — Senior forward Ariana Koivisto said everyone steps up at different times for the Southern New Hampshire University women’s basketball team.
Koivisto’s time was in the Penmen’s 69-55 Northeast-10 Conference quarterfinal victory over Saint Rose on Sunday at Stan Spirou Field House.
The third-seeded Penmen (19-6) will make their first-ever NE10 semifinal appearance when they play at second-seeded Assumption College on Thursday in Worcester, Mass. Assumption advanced with a 60-44 victory over seventh-seeded Southern Connecticut State on Saturday.
SNHU and the Greyhounds split their two regular-season games, both winning at home.
Koivisto, a Pomfret, Connecticut, resident, recorded a career-high 24 points alongside four rebounds, three steals and two assists.
“The one thing about our team is every single game somebody different steps up,” 18th-year SNHU coach Karen Pinkos said. “Obviously, Ariana with 24 (points) was big time.”
No. 11 seed Saint Rose (11-15) went on a 10-2 run in the fourth quarter to pull within eight but that was as close as the Golden Knights got to knotting the score.
“We knew it was going to be a fight, we knew it was going to be a battle,” Koivisto said. “It’s a game of runs. ... We just kept fighting and it worked out for us.”
Adriana Timberlake and Koivisto tallied 12 and 11 points, respectively, to lead SNHU in the first half. The Penmen took a 20-14 lead and 11-4 run into the second quarter and a 36-24 advantage into halftime.
Sophomore forward Sydnie DeVries grabbed a game- and career-high 12 rebounds to power the Penmen to a 54-36 advantage on the boards.
“They (the Golden Knights) lead the conference in rebounding at 36.9, we were second at 36.6,” Pinkos said. “We wrote that on the board yesterday and today and I think we dominated the boards today and we said that was going to be really, really big.”
SNHU held the Golden Knights to 10 points in the second quarter and 11 in the third frame. Pinkos said the Penmen switched between man-to-man and zone defensive schemes throughout the game to keep Saint Rose off-balance.
SNHU graduate-student transfer Mia Roy, a guard from Bedford, left the game early in the second quarter with a right knee injury. Roy came down hard after a blocked layup attempt and had ice wrapped around her right knee by the fourth quarter.
With Roy out, freshman Meghan Gordon (14 minutes, two points, seven rebounds) received more playing time and the Penmen had to make adjustments on the post, Pinkos said.
“That kid (Roy) has the heart and soul of our team and she’s been a great addition,” Pinkos said. “I’m just going to keep my fingers crossed it’s nothing major and we’ll wait and let the trainers and doctors take care of it.”