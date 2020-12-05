In terms of football, it was a productive fall here in New Hampshire. Not only at the high school level, but at the University of New Hampshire as well.
While most NHIAA teams played an abbreviated season and champions were crowned in each of the four divisions, UNH was able to take full advantage of its full allotment of 15 practices in preparation for a season that was moved from the fall to the spring. The Wildcats are scheduled to play six Colonial Athletic Association games, starting with a March 6 home contest against Albany.
“We got all 15 practices in,” UNH coach Sean McDonnell said. “It was a great fall — a great fall.
“I thought it was an unbelievable accomplishment by everybody in the program from the AD to the trainers to the strength coaches to the kids — and the coaches got to do what they love to do, which is coach. You look throughout our league and throughout New England and there aren’t too many teams that got in 15 practices at the level of football we’re playing. Obviously the Ivy League didn’t have anything. The Patriot League didn’t have much. You go to the NEC, they had some practices. We had 15 practices, 12 with pads on — live tackling with everything going on — and three practices in sweats. We accomplished an awful lot. Great vibe every day out there.”
UNH is one of seven teams placed in the CAA North for the spring season. The North includes Albany, Delaware, Maine, Rhode Island, Stony Brook and Villanova. Elon, James Madison, Richmond and William & Mary are the teams in the CAA South. Towson, the only other CAA football program, announced in October that it will not take part in the spring season.
The CAA team with the best overall league record will earn the conference’s automatic bid to the FCS playoffs.
UNH will face each CAA North opponent once. In addition to the home game against Albany, the Wildcats will face Delaware and Stony Brook in Durham. UNH will play three games on the road.
“Looking forward to it,” McDonnell said. “The biggest thing we have to find for our program is a couple corners. That’s the most inexperienced position on our team right now. We have to be ready to go March 6. It’s going to be so different from a fall camp into August where you have them for walk-throughs and meetings and they’re locked in and you have a situation where it’s all football. You have a captive audience during that August. It’s going to be a unique situation, but I think these 15 practices in the fall really gave us a good jump on it.”
McDonnell noted that New Hampshire was the only New England state to have a full-contact high school football season during the fall, and praised everyone who helped make the season a reality.
“Just got off the phone with a (high school) coach from Massachusetts,” he said. “They didn’t play this fall. He’s so jealous of what happened in New Hampshire. Our kids in this state are so lucky they got to play one, three, five, six games. Credit to the state of New Hampshire for what they did.”
The Wildcats have eight seniors on their roster who can play in the spring and return for the fall 2021 season as well. The NCAA granted its fall athletes an extra year of eligibility because of COVID-19.
The eight seniors include three New Hampshire residents: wide receiver Nick Lorden (Milford), kicker Jason Hughes (Atkinson) and tight end Jack Cavallaro (Hanover). Defensive end Brian Carter, safety Evan Horn, defensive tackle Elijah Lewis, defensive tackle Jacob Bradshaw and offensive lineman Matt Mascia are the other seniors.
“Hopefully our eight seniors will have a great experience and they’ll all stay for the fall,” McDonnell said.
UNH FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
March 6: Albany
March 13: Bye
March 20: Delaware
March 27: at Villanova
April 3: at Rhode Island
April 10: Stony Brook
April 17: at Maine