Josiah Silver
UNH defensive end Josiah Silver signals safety after his and his teammate's pressure caused Elon quarterback Matthew McKay to throw the ball away in the end zone for an intentional grounding call during the teams' Oct. 22 matchup in Durham.

 JOSH GIBNEY/UNION LEADER

Niko Kvietkus, a grad student defensive tackle and captain of the University of New Hampshire football team, could barely bear to watch.

UNH’s comeback season had come down to this: The Wildcats trailed Rhode Island by four points with 23 seconds to play and the offense had the ball with a fourth down and 9 yards to go for a first down from the URI 26-yard line.