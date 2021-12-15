Karen Pinkos let Meg Knollmeyer get away once, but she didn’t let her off the hook a second time.
Pinkos, the longtime women’s basketball coach at Southern New Hampshire University, recruited Knollmeyer out of high school as a walk-on, but Knollmeyer accepted a scholarship to play basketball at the New York Institute of Technology instead. Then, when NYIT announced in 2020 that it was suspending its Division II athletic programs for at least two years, Pinkos made another attempt at luring Knollmeyer to SNHU.
“She was a good high school player and came from a strong AAU program (New England Crusaders), but when she was in high school we just didn’t have a scholarship for her,” Pinkos explained. “We had offered somebody the previous summer.
“When I heard about the news at (NYIT), a light went on. Once we got the green light from compliance, I called her and she honestly didn’t know if she wanted to transfer or not. I remember her saying ‘I might just finish my degree and be done with basketball’ or something to that effect. I told her I wouldn’t call her, but if you’re interested, let me know. She reached back out and said, ‘I’m interested.’ So we talked, and that’s pretty much how it happened.”
Knollmeyer, a Hampton resident who graduated from Winnacunnet High School, transferred to SNHU last January and has flourished on the basketball court as a graduate student this season. Through nine games. she’s leading SNHU in rebounding (13.1 rpg) and is third in scoring (12.6 ppg). She’s the No. 2 rebounder among all Northeast-10 players.
“I thought it would be (a tough adjustment), but it’s been pretty easy,” Knollmeyer said. “I love my teammates and coaches. They’ve made the transition really easy.
“I knew some (SNHU) players because I worked summer camps there. That made the process easier. Other places reached out (when NYIT suspended its program), but at that point I had my mind set that I was just going to stay there. So this was pretty much the only option that I considered.”
Knollmeyer, a 6-foot forward, has scored in double figures in each of SNHU’s last six games — all victories. She tied the SNHU record for rebounds in a game with 26 in a 72-61 victory over Georgian Court University on Nov. 20, and scored a season-high 22 points in an 89-71 win over Felician University on Dec. 11.
“Her rebounding is unbelievable,” Pinkos said. “It’s the best I’ve ever coached — and I’ve had some good rebounders. She’s got a gift. Most kids who are good rebounders are athletic and they go up and get (the ball) in their area. She pursues it. She goes and gets it.
“I think she also brings a championship mentality — a winning mentality — and a presence inside because she’s hard to guard. She can shoot the 3 and she can post up. She’s also a really good passer.
“She’s a gamer. I think she elevates her level of play for games. Not that it’s bad in practice, it’s just not the same level.”
The New Hampshire Basketball Coaches’ Association selected Knollmeyer as the Division I Player of the Year following her senior year at Winnacunnet. The Warriors finished that season with a 17-4 record after a loss to Bishop Guertin in the Division I semifinals.
Knollmeyer, 23, spent nearly five years at NYIT, but did not play during the 2017-18 season because she was recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee. Like SNHU, NYIT did not play any games during the 2020-21 season.
In 89 games with NYIT, Knollmeyer averaged 13.4 points and 31.6 minutes of playing time per game. She was an East Coast Conference First Team selection in 2018-19, when she averaged 14.9 points and 8.8 rebounds per game and helped the Bears qualify for the Division II NCAA tournament for the fourth time in the program’s history. Knollmeyer was selected as the ECC Preseason Player of the Year before the 2019-2020 season and averaged 10.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game that season.
Knollmeyer said there were two main factors in her decision to transfer:
• She would be attending school and playing games closer to home.
• She wanted a school that offered a graduate program in business.
“At the time (coming out of high school) I wanted to study science, which is funny because now I do business,” Knollmeyer said. “A lot of Division II schools are predominantly business schools, so it was really hard finding a Division II school that had a good science program and (NYIT) had that, so that’s why that was perfect. Then I ended up in business, so this worked out better school-wise. It’s nice to come home, too.”
The Penmen (8-1) will bring a six-game winning streak into Friday’s game at St. Leo (Florida). SNHU’s 8-1 record is the program’s best start since it was 8-1 in the 2015-16 season.
“She’s a difference maker and she’s helped us elevate our program,” Pinkos said. “I’ve learned as a coach you just never close the door on any player. Things happen for a reason. I just wish she was here for more than one year.”