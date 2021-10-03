DURHAM -- Freshman Noah Palm made his first career start at Pittsburgh a week ago and led the University of New Hampshire football team in tackles with 15.
On Saturday, he started again vs. No. 3 James Madison at Wildcat Stadium in front of a homecoming crowd of 17,323 and sparked the Wildcats with an electrifying 93-yard fumble return for a TD in the second quarter.
UNH came up just short in the end and dropped a 23-21 defense-dominated decision to the Dukes. The Palm play helped initiate a wild battle that sent UNH into its off week on a mission to improve and then continue to prove it can contend with – and beat - the top teams in the country.
The No. 25 Wildcats play their next game on Saturday, Oct. 16 at home against Dartmouth at 1 p.m.
UNH coach Sean McDonnell was asked to assess his team at what amounts to a mid-point break in the season -- his Wildcats are now 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the Colonial Athletic Association with six regular season games to go.
“Tough to tell,” McDonnell said. “Tough to tell. We played two really good teams back-to-back. This week we showed up and played the way New Hampshire plays. The first three games, I thought we did enough to win games, which we do.”
The Wildcats beat CAA teams Stony Brook and Towson to open the season and followed up with a win at Lafayette. Just over a week ago, they fell at Pittsburgh, 77-7.
One of the goals Saturday was to bounce back with a big effort after the Pitt problems.
Accomplished.
McDonnell and his players vow that the time between now and Dartmouth is more work week than break week.
“I deeply believe in my heart we’ve got a really good football team,” McDonnell said. “We’ve just got to keep working at it to get better. These next two weeks have got to be improvement, get-better weeks, not just get healthy, get-by weeks. We’ve got to get better.”
Junior receiver Brian Espanet, who caught his fifth TD pass of the year for the offense’s only score on Saturday, was in full agreement.
“Three and two is not good enough,” Espanet said. “Yeah, we played hard. We kept it close. But I think going into this week we’re going to get better, we’re not going to take a vacation week this week.”
The offense, Espanet said, in particular needs to improve.
“The defense just carried us all game,” he said. “The offense needs to do better and help them out. We finished one drive today. It wasn’t enough. We’ve got to be better to help them out in the future.”
The defense came up with a pair of scores on Saturday. Sophomore defensive back Randall Harris had the second TD when he jumped a Cole Johnson pass on James Madison’s first play of the second half and returned it 18 yards for a touchdown.
The Wildcats jumped into the national rankings with their first two defensive scores of the season.
Seven teams have scored three defensive touchdowns. UNH and 10 other teams have scored a pair.
None could have been more exhilarating or hard-earned than Noah Palm’s.
“That was something special,” McDonnell said.
James Madison had just made it 10-0 and quickly was driving for another touchdown late in the second quarter. Johnson dumped a pass off to Kris Thornton and he was inside the UNH 10-yard line and looking for more when redshirt freshman safety Noah Stansbury closed in and stripped him of the ball along the sideline opposite the UNH bench.
“It was the damnedest thing, watching that thing,” said defensive coordinator John Lyons. “It looked to me like the ball was going out of bounds. Then Noah (Palm) scooped it up and took off.”
Palm raced down the right sideline and a bunch of his defender teammates joined him and blocked and ran interference on the way to the opposite end zone. Palm, cut toward the middle of the field, then back to the right. Stansbury, back up and in the play after causing the fumble, provided the final block and Palm dove for the right corner of the end zone.
“I think everyone saw with that return ... He’s got some grit,” McDonnell said. “He fought his way through that.”
It was UNH’s longest fumble return for a TD in at least 18 years. Baron Flenory had one of 80 yards in 2005.
“I give Noah a lot of credit,” McDonnell said. “This is a kid who’s only played that strong safety position for two weeks and he made a play. When I look at kids like him. When I look at a guy like Evan Horn. They always seem to be making plays. I’m really pleased with the way Noah Palm played.”