Quarterback Jeff Undercuffler threw for 192 yards and three touchdowns and Albany stopped the University of New Hampshire twice inside the red zone in the final two minutes as the Great Danes escaped with a 24-20 victory in a CAA spring season football opener on Friday night at Wildcat Stadium.
UNH quarterback Max Brosmer was 20 for 31 for 128 yards and two touchdowns, but came up short on two final possessions as the Wildcats tried to rally from a 24-14 fourth-quarter deficit.
It was the first game played by the teams since the 2019 season, as last fall's season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. No spectators were allowed to attend on Friday night.
For more, see full coverage in the New Hampshire Sunday News.