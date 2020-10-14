UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAMPSHIRE men’s hockey coach Mike Souza is optimistic his team will play games by the end of November.
UNH’s conference, Hockey East, has not announced a start date for its 2020-21 season but in July stated its intention to play this school year. Souza said a few of the remaining hurdles for Hockey East is finalizing a universal COVID-19 testing policy for the conference and the fact that member schools reside in all six New England states that each have their own COVID-19 safety guidelines for sports.
“I’m optimistic our league’s member institutions will do their part so we can play hockey by the end of November, assuming we can do so safely and things continue to progress in that direction,” Souza said. “It’s an uncertain time, as you can imagine, for all our current student-athletes. They’ve handled it incredibly well. It’s a true testament to the team we have this year that we’re super excited about coaching.”
Souza said he thinks UNH’s schedule will consist solely of Hockey East opponents with a mix of conference and “non-conference” games.
In his virtual town hall on Tuesday, UNH President James Dean said his hope is to have students attend Wildcats home games at the Whittemore Center and there would be a reduced capacity limit. Dean said his top priority for fan attendance is for students to be able to go to games. If students do not fill the available seats, the school would consider allowing non-student fans to attend home games but they would probably have to be tested for COVID-19 before arriving, he said.
In addition to its seven freshmen, the Wildcats have added two transfer players to their roster: former Lake Superior State defenseman Alec Semandel and former University of Denver left wing Tyler Ward.
Souza said Lake Superior State has signed off on allowing Semandel to play for UNH this year. Denver has not yet done the same with Ward, which means he is not currently eligible to play for UNH this year, Souza said. NCAA rules state a student-athlete must sit out one full sports season after transferring.
Semendal, a 6-foot-3-inch, 194-pound junior, logged one goal, three assists and 24 penalty minutes over 39 games for Lake Superior State.
Ward, a 5-foot-10-inch, 170-pound junior, logged 15 goals and 19 assists over his two seasons with Denver, which included a trip to the Frozen Four his freshman year. If Ward does sit out this season, he will still have two years of eligibility remaining, Souza said.
“I think both players have already made an impact,” Souza said. “They come in with a couple years of experience. Alec is a big body. He’s mobile for his size and he seems to have natural leadership qualities. Tyler is a kid who played in the Frozen Four. He’s really tenacious on the puck, has really good speed ... He’s someone we’re looking forward to working with when he does become eligible.”
Souza said the Wildcats have held 10 ice sessions so far, including its first with the full team on Tuesday. The previous nine were split ice sessions in groups of two or three, Souza said.
“Just the groups are a little bit of a change from what the norm would be but maybe it’s been a blessing in disguise,” Souza said. “It allows us to slow things down, make them more skill-based ... A lot of implementation of system and more team structure stuff is slowly being implemented but it’s more skill-based.”
UNH held a 3-on-3 tournament within the team last weekend, which Souza said was a fun experience for the players and helped them prepare for the new nationwide three-on-three overtime format this year.
As the Wildcats get closer to the expected start of the season, Souza said the team will take a strategic and scientific approach to ensure it opens the year at the most optimal level.
“Right now we’re in a good place and we’re only in a good place because a lot of good people around us are working to make sure our student-athletes get back on the ice in a timely manner,” Souza said.
Rivier University adding men’s, women’s hockey programs
Rivier University announced last Tuesday that it will add both men’s and women’s hockey teams next year.
Both teams will play their home games at Conway Arena in Nashua. Rivier said in a statement that it intends to apply for membership to the American Collegiate Hockey Association and will transition to NCAA Division III status in 2022.
Plymouth State University and New England College are currently the only colleges in the state with Division III men’s and women’s hockey programs.
The search for head coaches and student recruitment for both Rivier teams will begin this month, the school’s statement said. “The addition of hockey is great news for local high school players who want to compete at the university level without leaving the state of New Hampshire,” Rivier Board of Trustees chair and former Brown University player Brad Kreick said in a statement. “Bringing college ice hockey to Nashua is a win for both the university and the city.”
UNH, Manchester get regionals; UNH to host 2024 women’s final
The NCAA on Wednesday announced 450 host site selections, including three for UNH. The Wildcats will host the Frozen Four of the 2024 National Collegiate Women’s Ice Hockey Championship at the Whittemore Center in Durham. The Whittemore Center previously hosted the women’s Frozen Four in 2002.
The men’s Northeast regionals will also return to the SNHU Arena in Manchester in 2023 and 2025. Manchester is also scheduled to host the regionals in 2021. The arena has hosted eight previous men’s regionals.
Former Wildcat, Olympian Bobby Miller dead at 64
Former UNH and NHL hockey player Bobby Miller, who also represented the United States in the 1976 Olympics, died earlier this month at the age of 64.
Miller recorded 148 points (51 goals, 97 assists) over 65 games for the Wildcats from 1974-77. His 2.27 career points-per-game average ranks second all-time in program history. The Billerica, Mass., native was the 1974-75 ECAC Rookie of the Year after posting 21 goals and 38 assists that season.
The 1994 UNH Athletics Hall of Fame inductee played for Team USA during the 1975-76 season, registering 33 goals and 61 assists in 63 games before competing in the 1976 Olympics in Innsbruck, Austria.
Miller played seven NHL seasons from 1977-85, spending his first four with the Boston Bruins (1977-81). He also played for the Colorado Rockies from 1980-82 and the Los Angeles Kings during the 1984-85 season, finishing his career with 137 points (55 goals, 82 assists) over 263 NHL games.