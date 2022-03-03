NO MATTER what happens this weekend in its home-and-home series with No. 16 UMass Lowell, the University of New Hampshire men’s hockey team will open the Hockey East playoffs against Boston College.
The only remaining unknown for the Wildcats and Eagles entering this final weekend of the regular season is where that game will be played next Wednesday.
Boston College (12-17-5, 7-12-3) is eighth in the 11-team Hockey East standings, one point ahead of UNH (14-16-1, 8-13-1). Teams seeded Nos. 6-8 will host their first-round contests while the top five teams will have a bye.
The Wildcats, who are 9-5-1 at home and 4-11-0 on the road, can jump Boston College in the standings this weekend and secure their first home league playoff game since the 2014-15 season.
“It’s about trying to get home ice, which is a goal of ours, obviously,” UNH coach Mike Souza said. “We’d like to get home ice being a top-four team but that ship has sailed. I think more important than that is to be playing real solid hockey going into the first round.”
UNH will host the River Hawks (18-9-3, 13-8-1) tonight at 7 and travel to Lowell on Saturday for a 6 p.m. bout.
The Eagles, who are 2-12-2 since the new year, conclude their regular-season slate with a home-and-home series with Hockey East-leading Massachusetts (19-10-2, 14-6-2).
The Wildcats own the tiebreaker with Boston College thanks to a two-game regular-season sweep. UNH beat the Eagles, 3-2, in Durham on Jan. 14 and earned a 5-2 road win the following night.
UNH senior captain and defenseman Will MacKinnon said being the home team in a one-game elimination setting can provide a big advantage.
“You can feed off the crowd, it helps with the energy and everyone will be that much more excited to play in it,” MacKinnon said.
The River Hawks have their own motivations this weekend.
UMass Lowell is fourth in the Hockey East standings, two points ahead of the fifth-place logjam between Connecticut, Boston University and Providence College. The River Hawks are also 14th in the PairWise Ranking, which is a system that attempts to mimic the method used by the NCAA Selection Committee when choosing the Division I tournament’s 16-team field.
UNH has won its past three meetings with UMass Lowell, including a 3-0 home triumph on Feb. 13.
“I expect their best,” Souza said of the River Hawks. “First of all, (because of) the result here the last time but they’re vying to be an NCAA tournament team. These are playoff games for them.”
Coming off a 4-3 home loss to Merrimack College last Saturday, the Wildcats want to build momentum this weekend that it can take into Wednesday’s playoff game.
Merrimack scored four straight goals after UNH opened the game’s scoring and held off the Wildcats’ third-period rally. Jackson Pierson netted the Wildcats’ first shorthanded goal of the year 12:15 into the final frame and Robert Cronin scored with 2:14 remaining but Merrimack netminder Zachary Borgiel (25 saves) clamped down over the last few minutes.
UNH went 2-5-0 last month.
“One-game elimination, anything can happen and I think whatever team gets hot at the right time can do some damage,” MacKinnon said.
PSU-Salem State, again
The Plymouth State University men’s hockey team on Saturday will try to become the first in Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference history to win three straight tournament titles.
The Panthers, who have won five straight MASCAC regular-season crowns, will make their ninth final appearance in the past 10 seasons when they host Salem State on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Hanaway Rink.
Plymouth State (18-5-2, 14-2-2 MASCAC) advanced to the championship game with an 8-4 home win over Framingham State on Tuesday behind two goals and two assists from graduate student JR Barone. His linemates, Myles Abbate and Mike McPherson, tallied one of each.
The Panthers beat Salem State three times in the regular season by a combined score of 22-4 and are 8-1-1 in their last 10 meetings with the Vikings.
More tournaments
The Saint Anselm College women’s hockey team will play Long Island University in the New England Women’s Hockey Alliance semifinals tonight at 7 at Jason Ritchie Ice Arena in Winchendon, Mass. The conference championship game is set for Saturday at 7 p.m. at the same rink.
The Hawks (15-12-3, 11-6-3 NEWHA) advanced with a 2-1 home first-round triumph over St. Michael’s College on Tuesday. Saint Anselm freshman Tyra Turner’s power-play goal knotted the score at 1-1 with 4:45 remaining in the second period. Teammate Kelly Golini netted the game-winner 50 seconds later.
The Hawks went 1-2-1 against LIU (17-14-3, 15-3-2 NEWHA) in the regular season, winning the teams’ last meeting, 5-2, on Jan. 15. The Sharks won their last four regular-season games and earned a first-round bye in the conference tournament. ...
The Dartmouth College men’s hockey team will play at RPI tonight at 7 in the first game of the best-of-three ECAC tournament first-round series. Sixth-seeded RPI (15-20-3, 10-12-0 ECAC) will also host the No. 11 seeded Big Green (6-20-3, 5-15-2 ECAC) on Saturday at 7 p.m. and, if necessary, Sunday at 4 p.m.
Dartmouth went 3-7-0 last month, which included 2-0 and 6-3 losses to RPI in the teams’ only regular-season meetings.
Surgenor earns All-NESCAC honors
Bowdoin College senior Julia Surgenor, a forward from Meriden, was named to the All-New England Small College Athletic Conference Second Team.
Surgenor was second on the Polar Bears in scoring with seven goals, two of which were game-winners, and six assists. She finished her college career with 19 goals and 17 helpers over 82 games.
Bowdoin went 10-11-1 and reached the NESCAC quarterfinals this season.