UNIVERSITY of New Hampshire men’s hockey coach Mike Souza talks with his players often about mental toughness, which he expects will be tested by both on and off-ice challenges this season.
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, UNH is scheduled to play a 26-game schedule against only fellow Hockey East schools beginning with a home-and-home series with Boston College next Friday and Saturday.
New Hampshire announced a record 323 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the state’s active case total to 2,528. Gov. Chris Sununu and his counterparts from Maine, Rhode Island, Vermont, Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Jersey suspended interstate youth hockey competitions — excluding college, professional or U.S. national hockey team activities — beginning Saturday through the rest of the year.
“In talking to other coaches in the league, everyone is excited,” Souza said. “There’s a bit of uncertainty that it’s going to be a bumpy road, that’s for sure, based on everything we see going on regionally and nationally.”
Souza said UNH will travel to and back from road games on each game day, with the only possible exception being when it visits Maine Dec. 11-12. The Wildcats are scheduled to travel to Orono on Dec. 11, likely stay overnight and travel back to Durham after the Dec. 12 game, Souza said.
Maine has not yet been cleared to compete by the school, according to the Bangor Daily News.
“They’ll be challenges there that pertain to travel,” Souza said. “I think the league is very unified — coaches and ADs (athletic directors) — in terms of accommodating each other as best as possible.”
Souza credited UNH’s administration and his players for getting the Wildcats to this point where they are about to open their campaign.
Senior captain Charlie Kelleher and classmates and assistant captains Benton Maass, Patrick Grasso and Eric MacAdams have led their teammates during an offseason filled with uncertainty and a preseason that included the state’s two-week shutdown of indoor ice rinks last month.
“Our leadership has been tested and it gets tested every single day,” Souza said. “Not only our captains but the whole group has done a great job trying to manage this situation as best as possible — sticking together, staying safe, doing the necessary things. That’s ultimately what they realize they need to do to have the opportunity to compete.”
The Wildcats will play at BC, which is ranked No. 2 in national preseason polls, next Friday and will host the Eagles next Saturday. Both games start at 7 p.m. and will be televised on NESN but neither school is allowing any spectators to attend.
Souza said he thinks it will be strange competing in front of empty seats at first but does not foresee it impacting the outcome of games.
Souza likes UNH”s team speed, the depth its forward group has and its mobility on the back end. He is excited to see how the Wildcats look against BC, which he considers arguably the best team in the country.
“It’ll be a huge test but why not start off and see where you’re really at?” Souza said.
The possibility of the season ending at any moment due to the pandemic enters Souza’s mind once in a while but he is preparing the Wildcats as if they will play their full schedule. The uncertainty surrounding so many things plays into the team’s mantra of being singularly focused on itself, he said.
“It’ll take discipline and mental toughness from our team this year,” Souza said. “We’ve displayed a lot of that so far and my expectation is that we’ll continue to display that no matter what happens this year.”
Steeves brothers, Notre Dame open college hockey season
Bedford residents and brothers Alex and Matt Steeves will be part of the first college hockey game of the season when their No. 20-ranked Notre Dame team hosts Wisconsin tonight at 7 on NBC Sports Network.
Alex, a junior forward, led Notre Dame in scoring with 11 goals and 17 assists and Matt, a senior forward, logged one goal and three assists last season.