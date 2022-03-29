America East adds Bryant University Mar 29, 2022 56 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save BOSTON — Bryant University has accepted an invitation to join the America East conference, effective for the 2022-23 academic year. Bryant will officially join the league July 1, 2022.Bryant will be the conference’s 11th member, though the University of Hartford plans to drop to Division III by 2025. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Request News Coverage