The America East Conference on Wednesday announced a revamped schedule for its postseason in both men’s and women’s basketball.
The regular season for both the men and women will end earlier than scheduled. The men will conclude on Sunday, the women next Tuesday.
The league tournaments will now run three weeks instead of two, starting the weekend of Friday, Feb. 26.
All eligible teams will qualify for the playoffs. The Maine men’s team has opted out for the rest of the season.
The UNH men (8-6 in AE) will finish their regular season with a single game this weekend, on Saturday (1 p.m.) at UMass Lowell. The UNH women (5-10 in AE) will also play one more regular-season game, on Saturday (2 p.m.) at Maine.