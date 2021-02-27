UNH senior guard Amanda Torres of Hudson was named to the America East All-Conference Second Team. She was named to the league’s All-Defensive Team, as well, for the second straight season.
Torres led the team with 12.2 points per game, which ranked seventh in the conference, and her 2.6 assists per game ranked eighth in the AE.
The Wildcats’ Ivy Gogolin was named to the Third Team, and freshman Adara Groman earned All-Rookie Team honors.
The UNH women are seeded fifth in the league tournament will visit No. 4 Albany today at 5 p.m. in a quarterfinal game.
UNH soccer team wins
Rory O’Driscoll scored in overtime, giving the University of New Hampshire men’s soccer team a 2-1 victory over UMass Lowell in a spring season opener on Friday in Lowell.
Victor Menudier also scored for UNH, and goalkeeper Alejandro Robles made three saves to earn the win.
The Wildcats are scheduled to play again on Saturday, March 6, at home against Northeastern.