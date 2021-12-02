Sean McDonnell’s emotions were clear before he said anything at Wednesday’s press conference announcing his retirement. The University of New Hampshire football coach choked up before speaking, and after just a few words he had to wipe away a tear.
“People who know I am, they know I’m this,” McDonnell said later when asked about those heart-on-his-sleeve emotions.
After covering UNH football for 13 years, I was lucky enough to get to know McDonnell. And he was, as usual, being honest on Wednesday — the retiring legend who can’t help but cry is the same man who led UNH to 157 wins and 14 straight playoff appearances during his 23-year run as the team’s head coach. What I also got to know during all that time with Coach Mac is that those emotions, and the relationships that come with them, have always been more important than the winning.
Plenty of others saw the same thing, like former UNH defensive end Keith Sawyer. I got to know Sawyer, a New Hampshire native, outside of football. We were having a conversation one night and Sawyer, who had graduated five years earlier at that point, told me he could call McDonnell right then, ask for help of any kind and the coach would show up, no questions asked. I chuckled, but Sawyer insisted, and the look on his face told me he was serious.
“Coach Mac’s legacy goes far beyond the scope of football,” Ricky Santos, who played and coached under McDonnell at UNH, said on social media. “He has impacted the lives of many including his student athletes and everyone lucky enough to be involved with the UNH program.”
That includes the media, a group that some football coaches treat with contempt. Not McDonnell. He called us by name, even if the name was sometimes wrong. He answered our questions thoughtfully, even if the answers sometimes rambled. He treated us with respect, and that never wavered.
During one August event where the media and team were all gathered on the Wildcat Stadium field, the temperatures got so hot that one media member collapsed. The first person to their side was Coach Mac, and he stayed by their side until the medical staff took charge.
There was a Saturday when I had to bring my then 11-year-old son to a UNH game I was covering because I couldn’t find child care. Coach Mac didn’t ask why there was a kid in the post-game press conference. Instead, he shook my son’s hand and said a few nice words to him about his dad, most of which were kindly exaggerated.
I also brought my father to UNH to meet McDonnell. It was during our weekly Wednesday press conference, and after he was done with the interview McDonnell took the time to chat with my dad. Coach Mac was being courteous, as usual, but it was more than that. The next week he told me how great he thought it was that I got to show my dad where I worked and how I did it, and how he wished he had the same opportunity with his dad.
When I asked Coach Mac to speak at a banquet in Concord in 2016, he told me he already had plans on that date, but to ask him again next year. A lot of coaches would have come up with an excuse the next year. Not McDonnell. He was true to his word and delivered the keynote address, free of charge, to a room full of high school athletes. He even gave me a quick pep talk when I was about to take the podium after him.
That kindness, courtesy and respect trickled down to McDonnell’s players. I witnessed it firsthand when I traveled with the team from 2014-16 as one of the radio broadcasters. The players were gracious with bus drivers, flight attendants, hotel staff and anyone else we encountered as we moved through the public. They would always hold doors open and insist on others going first. This group of aggressive young men who were on a trip to play a loud, violent sport never caused a scene when they were traveling through their opponent’s territory, and that meant as much to Coach Mac as the game did.
“That the kids represented the University of New Hampshire, the state of New Hampshire and this athletic department with class and did it the right way,” he said on Wednesday when asked what he was most proud of during his time as head coach. “We didn’t have everything that everybody else had (in terms of facilities), but I believe we had more because of the way the kids were. The way they embraced it. We wanted to play with a chip on shoulder, and that was from me growing up in a situation that was an awful lot like this, but wherever we went we would make sure they knew that New Hampshire was there, that New Hampshire had played, and that New Hampshire was going to leave a footprint where we were, and we did an awful lot of that.”
One of McDonnell’s favorite phrases was about being, “1-0 on Saturday night.” That was his way of saying that he and his team were taking things one game at a time, and he didn’t want to look at the big picture. Now that he’s leaving, it’s time to assess that big picture, and somehow 1-0 still feels like the right way to describe it. Sure, there were mistakes and losses along the way, but in the end and in the ways that truly matter, McDonnell was always 1-0 on Saturday night, and New Hampshire was lucky to have him.