There are seven starters to replace on defense and four new starters to find on offense, but the biggest void the Dartmouth College football team is dealing with as it begins preparing for the 2023 season is on its coaching staff.
Dartmouth is without head coach Buddy Teevens, who sustained spinal cord injuries and had his right leg amputated after he was involved in a bicycle accident in Florida in March. Sammy McCorkle has been named Dartmouth’s interim head coach. McCorkle has spent the last 18 seasons coaching on Teevens’s Dartmouth staff, nine of which were as the program’s associate head coach.
“Like many already know, Coach Teevens, he is in Boston,” McCorkle said Monday during Ivy League media day. “He’s surrounded by close friends and his family. He’s really working hard every single day to get better. Everybody who knows Coach Teevens knows how tough he is and it’s been phenomenal — the support from individuals across the country. Every single one of the Ivy coaches has been reaching out, communicating, and have been concerned, but we all know Coach T is a fighter. He’s going to continue to improve, and he’s doing that on a daily basis.”
Teevens, 66, played quarterback at Dartmouth and is in his second stint as the program’s head coach (1987-91 and 2005-present). He’s guided the Big Green to a 117-101-2 record in 23 seasons, and Dartmouth has won or shared the Ivy League title five times during that span.
Teevens also served as the head coach at Maine, Tulane and Stanford. He has an overall record of 151-178-2.
Teevens has been an advocate for implementing measures to decrease head injuries in football, and removed “live” tackling during Dartmouth practices to help reduce the risk of concussions.
“Let me say that everybody at Brown, especially me, we’re thinking about Buddy Teevens and wishing him and his family a quick recovery,” Brown head coach James Perry said. “He’s meant a ton to the league and me personally.”
Dartmouth, which went 3-7 last season, was picked sixth in the Ivy League preseason media poll. Quarterback Nick Howard is among the seven starters back on offense. The Big Green also returns four of five starters on the offensive line and senior Paxton Scott, who led the team in receptions and receiving yardage in each of the past two seasons.
Howard has rushed for 24 touchdowns during the last two seasons. He said the experience many players gained in 2022 should result in a more efficient offense this season.
“Just coming with a different type of mentality and understanding that, ‘Not only do I know what I’m doing, but I’m going to do it 100 miles an hour without fear of making mistakes,’” Howard said. “I think that’s going to make a big difference in some of those situations that previously were unprecedented for us, and now as we’ve been working in practice and throwing in all the other obstacles we’ve had this offseason, I really think that the distractions and fearfulness is out of the way.”
One of Dartmouth’s biggest losses on defense is defensive lineman Shane Cokes, who transferred to Colorado. The returnees on that side of the ball include fifth-year safety Quinten Arello and senior linebacker Macklin Ayers, the Ivy League leader in tackles per game last season.
“Last year we played a little bit timid, so I think moving forward the biggest change for our defense is playing with a lot more confidence,” Arello said. “Last year we only returned two, maybe three true starters on defense. This year we’re returning four, but the way I look at it we’re returning seven or eight because we had corner positions that unfortunately guys got injured, but underclassmen were able to step up and fill that role. Same thing with the free safety position, and both of our linebacker positions as well.
“So just that experience coming from last year and going into spring ball created a lot of confidence that we otherwise did not have last year. So that’s a huge difference.”
Dartmouth will open its season Sept. 16 at the University of New Hampshire (6 p.m.).
McCorkle said as soon as the severity of Teevens’s injuries was known, the members of the Dartmouth coaching staff began to band together to support each other.
“You couldn’t ask for a better staff,” he said. “This group has been together a long time. We speak the same language. Doesn’t mean we always agree on everything, but we’ve been together long enough that we know how to have a discussion, a conversation. We know the common goal is to find a solution that’s going to help us go forward.”