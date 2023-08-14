McCorkle

Longtime assistant Sammy McCorkle will lead the Dartmouth College football team this fall.

There are seven starters to replace on defense and four new starters to find on offense, but the biggest void the Dartmouth College football team is dealing with as it begins preparing for the 2023 season is on its coaching staff.

BUDDY TEEVENS

Dartmouth is without head coach Buddy Teevens, who sustained spinal cord injuries and had his right leg amputated after he was involved in a bicycle accident in Florida in March. Sammy McCorkle has been named Dartmouth’s interim head coach. McCorkle has spent the last 18 seasons coaching on Teevens’s Dartmouth staff, nine of which were as the program’s associate head coach.