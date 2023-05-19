HOOKSETT -- Things are going well for your baseball team when you score 26 runs in three games and people want to talk about your pitching and defense.
That's the happy state of affairs for Southern New Hampshire University, which blitzed the competition in an NCAA Division II East Regional pod that was capped with 6-3 and 14-4 victories Friday over Pace University at sunny Penmen Field.
Over the course of three contests, including a 6-3 triumph over Franklin Pierce on Thursday, the Penmen (40-11) cracked 35 hits, including seven home runs. In Friday's first game, Bedford's Kyle Lavigne, the younger brother of pro ballplayer Grant Lavigne, drilled homers over the center field fence in consecutive at-bats. SNHU has scored 490 runs over 51 games (9.6 average) and seems destined to break the school's all-time single-season runs record (494) when it will host the NCAA Super Regionals next weekend.
And it's a deep lineup. In the 14-4 victory, No. 8 hitter Dyrenson Wouters finished with two hits and a team-leading five runs batted in.
But there was SNHU head coach Scott Loiseau, moments after the pod clincher, talking more about the gloves than the bats.
"The guys played really good," said Loiseau, at the helm since 2008. "It was definitely one of the best defensive (series) since I've been here."
Third baseman Christian Mercedes's defense was the most obvious. In Friday's first game, he made eye-popping plays on grounders, one from deep behind the bag and another while ranging far to his left.
In the same game, the Penmen also engineered two plays that saved runs, both directly and indirectly. One was a relay from left fielder Cam Caraher to Mercedes to catcher Nick Schwartz to cut down a runner trying to score from second on a single. The other was a perfectly timed pickoff play at second base between pitcher Josh Roberge and shortstop Danniel Rivera that lessened the potential for runs during Pace's biggest inning (fifth, three runs).
Oh, and the pitching. Following a complete game by Jeff Praml against FPU, Friday starters Josh Roberge and Frankie Sanchez submitted high quality efforts. Both went seven innings, Roberge allowing nine hits and three walks but only the three runs, and Sanchez six hits, three walks and the four runs. Three of those four runs came on a homer by Anthony Labita in the eighth inning after the Penmen had built a 9-0 lead.
Granite Staters Trevor Anibal (Bedford) and George Welch (Derry) closed both of Friday's victories. In the 6-3 game, Anibal struck out all six batters he faced for his third save.
"If we only needed four innings out of the bullpen (for the regional), we're doing something right," said Loiseau.
Notes
The Penmen, as top seeds for the entire East Region, will host the winner of the other East Region pod being held at Goldey-Beacom College in Wilmington, Delaware. The Super Regional best-of-three series will be staged Friday (Game 1) and Saturday (Games 2 and 3, if necessary) at Penmen Field ...
If it wins the Super Regional, SNHU will advance to a second straight Division II College World Series in Cary, North Carolina. The Penmen have qualified for the world series four times ...
SNHU played only three weekend series and one weekday game at its home this spring, so more home games next weekend were more than welcome.