Since Josh Bauer attended Atlanta United FC’s combine in December 2019, he knew the Major League Soccer franchise believed in him.
Atlanta solidified that on Thursday when it selected the Bedford resident and University of New Hampshire graduate with the No. 31 overall pick (second round) in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft.
“I got to meet their staff, get a feel for the training environment and their facilities and whatnot,” Bauer said. “It’s great to see things come full circle and have them pick me.”
Bauer, a 6-foot-1 center back, recorded 10 goals and 10 assists over 60 career games for the Wildcats. He was named the America East Conference Defender of the Year in 2018 and 2019 — UNH won the league title both seasons — and is the first player in program history to receive first-team All-American honors and be a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy, college soccer’s equivalent of the Heisman Trophy.
Bauer, who graduated from UNH last spring with a degree in biomedical science, played in eight games for Birmingham (Ala.) Legion FC of the United Soccer League last fall.
“From representing his home state to helping us win conference championships in the most successful three-year period in program history, we know Josh is ready for this opportunity,” UNH coach Marc Hubbard said in a statement. “We are all very excited to track his progress and Atlanta United is not only getting a great player but a person of high character and work rate.”
Atlanta went 6-13-4 last season en route to a 12th-place finish in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and did not qualify for the playoffs. The fifth-year franchise won the MLS Cup in 2018.
Bauer, who scored 24 goals over his career at Bedford High School, is looking forward to learning from Atlanta’s veteran defenders like Miles Robinson. The 23-year-old Arlington, Mass., resident has started 52 of his 61 career games for Atlanta and made two appearances for the United States Men’s National Team.
“He’s a standout MLS defender and one of the younger guys, too, in the league,” Bauer said. I think you can maybe draw similarities there in style of play and athleticism. I look forward to getting in there, working with him and the other veterans on the team.
“It’s a team that has always been competing for championships. I do really think there’s a ton of resources for me to use there to maximize my potential.”
When Bauer reports to Atlanta for the MLS preseason, which is scheduled to begin later this month, he wants to give all he can and solidify himself with his new team.
“First and foremost, I’m just a competitor,” Bauer said. “I look forward to going in, starting fresh with a new team and giving it my all ... Working with the coaching staff on my weaknesses and trying to improve as much I can my first year is crucial for me.”
With the 43rd overall pick, the Portland Timbers selected Dartmouth College product Dawson McCartney, a midfielder from Voorhees, N.J.