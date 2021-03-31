Boston College hockey stars Spencer Knight, Matt Boldy, Alex Newhook and Mike Hardman — all sophomores — have decided to forego college eligibility and turn professional.
The Florida Panthers on Wednesday signed Knight, a goalie, to a three-year, entry-level contract. The Panthers drafted Knight in the first round (13th overall) in 2019.
The 19-year-old netminder went 16-4-1 with a .932 save percentage, 2.18 goals-against average and three shutouts in 21 games as a sophomore with the Eagles in 2020-21.
Knight was the 2020-21 Hockey East Goaltender of the Year and Player of the Year and was a finalist for the 2021 Mike Richter Award, presented annually to the top goalie in NCAA Division I men’s hockey.
Also Wednesday, the Colorado Avalanche agreed to a three-year, entry level contract with Newhook, a 2019 first-round draft pick.
Newhook, 20, scored seven goals with nine assists in 12 games this past season. The forward, who will report to the Colorado Eagles of the AHL, was the NCAA Division I rookie of the year at Boston College as a freshman.
Boldy, also a forward, signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Minnesota Wild. The Wild’s 2019 first-round pick, he led BC in scoring this past winter with 31 points in 22 games.
Hardman, who skated on a line with Newhook and Boldy, signed a two-year deal with the Chicago Blackhawks. In 58 career games with the Eagles, the undrafted Hardman had 22 goals and 22 assists for 44 points.
This season, he had 10 goals and nine assists.
Boston College won the Hockey East regular-season crown, then edged UNH 3-2 in a league tournament quarterfinal before being upset by UMass Lowell in the semifinals. In their only NCAA contest, the Eagles fell to St. Cloud State, 4-1, in the Northeast Regional final.