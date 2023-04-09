NCAA Hockey: Frozen Four Championship Game-Quinnipiac vs Minnesota

The moment for which Rand Pecknold will long be remembered, the decision at the culmination of a long and remarkable coaching odyssey, was there to be made.

And Pecknold made it. The Bedford, N.H., native didn’t lead Quinnipiac all the way to the brink of a national men’s hockey championship by playing it safe, and there was no being cautious Saturday night with 3:28 remaining and a goal so desperately needed to keep hope flickering.