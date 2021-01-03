A depleted University of New Hampshire men’s hockey team received much-needed stellar individual efforts from Mike Robinson and Jackson Pierson in its home-and-home series split with Connecticut over the weekend.
The Wildcats (2-2-1), who coach Mike Souza said have not had a full team practice in three weeks, fell, 2-1, at home to UConn on Friday before earning a 2-1 overtime victory over the Huskies (3-5-1) in their first road game of the season on Saturday.
Robinson, a senior goaltender form Bedford, posted consecutive 30-plus-save performances. Pierson, a junior forward, scored the game-winning and game-tying goals in UNH’s triumph Saturday and assisted on the team’s lone tally on Friday.
Several UNH players did not play in one or both games for “various reasons,” including non-COVID-19-related illnesses, Souza said. Wildcats junior forward Joe Cipollone missed both games with an upper-body injury. UNH played defenseman Alec Semandel at left wing Saturday.
The Wildcats’ scheduled December series with UMass, Merrimack and Providence were postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests within their program.
Robinson made a season-high 36 saves in Saturday’s overtime win, including 13 in the second period. The San Jose Sharks prospect’s lone blemish was Marc Gatcomb’s power-play goal that opened the game’s scoring 5:35 into the middle frame.
Pierson floated into the slot and ripped a wrist shot past Huskies junior goaltender Tomas Vomacka (31 saves) to score his game-winning power-play goal 1:45 into overtime Saturday. Pierson knotted the score with 7:12 left in regulation with a top-shelf goal in front after receiving a feed from Angus Crookshank, who started the scoring opportunity with a counter rush.
“I thought our team showed a lot of character,” Souza said after Saturday’s game. “As it’s been strange for all of us, it’s certainly been strange to be a student-athlete at this level. That goes without saying for every coach and for every team and we’re no different, but I was proud of our kids and the way they played (Saturday).”
UConn had a 1-0 lead after two periods and killed off three penalties in the middle frame Saturday but Huskies coach Mike Cavanaugh said UNH played more desperate hockey than his team the rest of the game.
“They were pushing the pace and instead of us playing on our toes and dictating the pace of play, they did and we were back on our heels,” Cavanaugh said. “And we were playing, hoping to win 1-0 instead of trying to get that second goal. I give (UNH) a lot of credit because there’s a lot of good players on that team and I know they’re short-handed a couple and they really dug deep and found a way to get two points (Saturday).”
Robinson denied 31 shots in UNH’s loss on Friday, a game Souza said could have been much more lopsided in the Huskies’ favor.
UNH struck first Friday with a power-play goal from Kalle Eriksson off assists from Pierson and Patrick Grasso with 3:13 left in the opening period. The Huskies responded with a game-tying goal from John Spetz with 7:01 remaining in the second period and Roman Kinal’s game-winning goal 1:16 into the final frame.
“The score could have been a lot different if Robinson didn’t play as well as he (did),” Souza said after Friday’s loss. “I thought that was one of Michael’s best games he’s played since he’s been here and he’s had some good ones. That could have gotten ugly on us in a hurry if it wasn’t for him.”
As of Sunday, the Wildcats were not scheduled to play again until another home-and-home series with UConn Jan. 15-16 but Souza said he imagines Hockey East will “unload a busy week” on his team.
“We want to play games. These guys want to play games,” Souza said of his team and players. “They’re sick of hearing my voice, I can tell you that.”