WALTHAM, Mass. — In his two seasons with the Bentley University swimming team, Nashua sophomore Mark Zoda only has known winning -– not only from with the team but individually.
The Falcons have compiled a 19-1 dual-meet record plus consecutive Northeast-10 Conference championships during his tenure.
A Bishop Guertin High alumnus, he holds these school records:
100-yard freestyle (45.78 in this month’s Northeast-10 Conference championship).
50 freestyle (20.71, also in the 2020 conference championship).
The 200, 400, 800 freestyle relays plus the 200 and 400 medley relays (Zoda swam the anchor leg on each of those relay teams).
In addition, during Bentley’s victory at Le Moyne this season, he swam the anchor leg on the winning 200 freestyle relay team, which broke the Dolphins’ pool record.
Moreover, Zoda earned five gold medals while this month he captured two silvers in the 2019 and 2020 conference championship meets.
Ironically, Zoda wasn’t exactly enamored with swimming as youngster.
“Initially I was a (cross-country) runner,” Zoda said on Thursday. “When I turned 10 I started swimming with my brother (Greg). Originally we hated it because we weren’t used to it. Diving off the board we belly flopped.
“I knew the Bishop Guertin team had won the state championship (in 2013). That became a goal. After my freshman year I dropped other sports and in high school I realized I wanted to swim in college.”
Zoda got off to a flying start at Bentley because as a freshman he was voted NE-10 Rookie of the Year.
When veteran Falcons coach Mary Kay Samko recruited Zoda, she was looking as much for what he was capable of in and out of a pool.
“For us, it’s student first and athlete second,” Samko said. “He’s a great student. He excels in the classroom (Zoda maintains a 3.6 GPA, majoring in accounting). We look for someone who fits into Bentley, who wants business, and Mark knows how to compete. You knew that from when you first met him he likes to win.
“Business makes him more focused not only as a student but also as an athlete.”
How focused is Zoda as an athlete? He’s the only male swimmer in program history to earn five gold medals in consecutive conference championship meets.
“It’s very humbling,” Zoda said. “I never would have imagined as a little kid I would have accomplished this. Going into Bentley, I joined it for the school because I put academics first and swimming second. It helps me more to focus on swimming because it helps me stay focused in the classroom.
“When I first met coach Samko I saw there was an emphasis on academics first and athletics second.”
While Zoda has excelled in individual events, swimming the anchor leg on Bentley’s relay teams very well may be his forte’.
An example came in a victory against Babson this season.
Bentley trailed after three legs of the 400 freestyle relay by .53 seconds. But Zoda swam the anchor leg in 46.89 seconds, enabling Bentley to win. It marked the sixth time this season that a Bentley men’s relay team was honored as the NE-10 Relay Team of the Week.
“I definitely do feel the pressure but I thrive under pressure,” Zoda said, discussing his affinity for swimming anchor legs. “Coming from behind and touching first I feel pure joy.
“Looking at my teammates’ faces and seeing them be so happy is very satisfying.”
Samko has her own opinion on why Zoda is such a force not only on relay teams but also in individual events.
“He’s motivated and has a lot of inner drive,” she said. “He likes to be the best in whatever he does. His father (Nick) says he hates to lose.
“To me his best stroke is his sprint freestyle because he knows how to race.”
Swimming for Bishop Guertin coach Christine Rousseau was invaluable in preparing Zoda to swim at Bentley, which is arguably one of if not the best Division II men’s programs in New England.
“I had been swimming on a club team, which was more individualized,” Zoda said. “Swimming on a high school team you develop camaraderie with your teammates. Then you realize you are all in it together.
“I’ve always been improving since I was younger. I was a state champion in New Hampshire. I focus less on myself and more on watching my teammates succeed.”
That ties in with another reason why Samko feels Zoda is a good fit for Bentley.
“He’s a great teammate but he’s not egotistical at all,” Samko said. “He’s a good guy with which to train. His teammates respect that. He’s confident in who he is and he’s going to make guys around him swim faster.
“He’s made an NCAA B cut (i.e. a provisional cut). We would like to see him qualify for the NCAA Division II championship meet. That would qualify him for being an Academic All-American.”