NCAA Football: Michigan at Ohio State

Ohio State coach Ryan Day, left, a Manchester native, and Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh exchange pleasantries before Saturday’s game in Columbus, Ohio.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

J.J. McCarthy threw for 263 yards and three touchdowns, added another score on the ground and No. 3 Michigan defeated Ohio State 45-23 at Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday.

Donovan Edwards added 216 yards rushing with two TDs as the Wolverines (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten) defeated the Buckeyes (11-1, 8-1) at Ohio Stadium for the first time since 2000.