UNH basketball

Bill Herrion has a disagreement with the referees during UNH’s February 9, 2019, game against Binghamton.

 Mark Bolton/Union Leader

HERE’S a little-known fact about Bill Herrion: Many think he was hired as the men’s basketball coach at the University of New Hampshire immediately after his tenure as East Carolina’s head coach ended, but he spent time on the University of Arkansas staff in between.

Herrion, 64, was an assistant under Arkansas head coach Stan Heath for one month before the UNH job opened.