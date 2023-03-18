HERE’S a little-known fact about Bill Herrion: Many think he was hired as the men’s basketball coach at the University of New Hampshire immediately after his tenure as East Carolina’s head coach ended, but he spent time on the University of Arkansas staff in between.
Herrion, 64, was an assistant under Arkansas head coach Stan Heath for one month before the UNH job opened.
“Probably the hardest thing was me calling (Arkansas athletic director Frank Broyles) while he was golfing down at Augusta and telling him that I’m leaving to go to the University of New Hampshire,” Herrion recalled. “Yeah, he had a hard time understanding that.
“When I left Arkansas after a month there, I took a substantial pay cut to come to UNH. Arkansas was in the SEC. It was a high-level job. Eighteen years later, the salary that I left at Arkansas was still higher than what I had here.
“My point being it’s never been about the money with me. It’s really about the love of the game.”
Herrion’s time as UNH’s head coach ended Tuesday, when he was informed the school was not offering him a new contract. His UNH teams went 227-303, a .428 winning percentage.
UNH gave him the opportunity to retire, but he declined. He said his coaching career may not be over.
“I’m not going to retire because I think that says you’re done, and I don’t think I’m done,” Herrion said. “I think I have years in me. I still have the energy. I still have the passion.
“I’ve been doing this my whole life and really don’t know much else. I’m still young. Knock on wood I’ve got my health. I feel good. I still have a lot of energy. I’m not sitting here right now sending resumes out, but if something in basketball fits, shows up, then I would definitely consider it. Right now I’m kind of taking a deep breath. It’s nice to have a few days off if you hear what I’m saying.
“I knew going into this year that this was the last year on my contract. I’ve been in this business long enough to understand what that means. Then when you have change at the top (Allison Rich replaced Marty Scarano as UNH’s athletic director in 2022) there’s not a lot of security.”
Herrion, who lives in Dover, said if he does continue to coach, it wouldn’t necessarily have to be at the college level. He added that it’s unlikely he would be interested in a job outside of New England.
“I’ve pulled my family all over the country already,” he said. “I’m a New England guy (raised in central Massachusetts). I don’t think moving to a different part of the country interests me right now. I’d rather keep it somewhat geographic if I stay in the game.”
At least five UNH players have entered the transfer portal since the 2022-23 season ended. That group includes forward Clarence Daniels, who averaged 15.3 points and 10.7 rebounds per game; and guard Kyree Brown, who averaged 10.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest. Daniels led America East in rebounding and was fourth in scoring.
Herrion said he believes the decision to not renew his contract was made prior to the start of the 2022-23 season
“There were some signs,” he said. “What was disappointing is that no one at the beginning of the year administratively ever sat me down and gave me parameters as far as, ‘You can keep your job if you do this.’ Nothing. It was a very difficult year to coach.”
UNH was Herrion’s third Division I head coaching job. He spent eight years coaching against UNH as the head coach at Drexel, and then was at East Carolina for six seasons. Herrion’s Drexel teams made three NCAA tournament appearances.
Herrion guided UNH to 20-win seasons in 2015-16 (20-13) and 2016-17 (20-12). He has a 464-472 record as a Division I head coach.
“I’m really proud of what we did here (at UNH),” Herrion said. “The only regret that I have is we never got this team to a league championship game to even have a chance to get to the NCAA tournament.
“There’s no sour grapes, but I’m not gonna lie to you. Very hard job. I remember coming here as an opposing coach at Drexel and when you walk through the building, not much has changed.
“I would love to still coach. I still have some juice left in me. We’ll see what it leads to.”