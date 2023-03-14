DURHAM — Bill Herrion will not return as UNH’s men’s basketball coach.
UNH Director of Athletics Allison Rich announced Tuesday that the contract of Herrion will not be renewed.
“We wish Bill all the best and thank him for dedicating 18 seasons to UNH Men’s Basketball. However, after careful consideration, I have determined that it is time for new leadership to continue advancing the program,” Rich said.
According to a news release, a national search will be conducted for the next coach.
Herrion, a graduate of Merrimack College (’81), went 227-303 (.428) at the helm of the Wildcats. The 227 wins are the most by any UNH coach in history and the 303 losses are second-most behind Gerry Friel (335).
Under Herrion, the Wildcats reached the America East Conference tournament semifinals seven times, including this season when the team finished 15-15.
He was a four-time AE Coach of the Year.
His teams won 20 games twice, in 2016-17 and in 2015-16, when the Wildcats won a first-ever national tournament game in the CollegeInsider.com Tournament against Fairfield.
Before UNH, Herrion coached at Drexel (1991) and East Carolina (1999-2005). His lifetime coaching record, over 32 years, is 464-472.
Before Drexel, Herrion was an assistant coach at Boston University from 1985-1990.