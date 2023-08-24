The University of New Hampshire football team added a big piece to its puzzle for next season.
Billerica resident and Peddie School senior Jacob Metivier has committed to play Division 1 football for the Wildcats beginning in 2024.
"I'm really excited," said Metivier. "They're coming off a CAA championship, and I like the whole coaching staff. That was a big reason why I committed so fast."
UNH is coached by Ricky Santos, a former Massachusetts high school standout.
A mammoth 6-foot-5, 215-pound tight end, Metivier also splits out at wide receiver for the Peddie School, a college preparatory school based in Hightstown, N.J. He transferred there after three years at Billerica High, redoing his junior year of eligibility.
Defensive backs in the Merrimack Valley Conference weren't exactly heartbroken to see Metivier head off to New Jersey.
In just four games last year, Metivier made eight receptions for 235 yards for the Falcons, scoring three touchdowns his junior season, averaging 29.4 yards per catch. He's also did well defensively, making 10 solo tackles, including one for a loss, to go along with .5 sacks.
The hulking tight end found himself on the wish list of a several college programs all vying for his attention.
"I talked to about 15 other D1 schools," said Metivier. "I even had an offer from (Long Island University). After this year, I should be getting a couple more, but I've been talking to UNH since I was back in Billerica. The coaching staff made it real easy for me to commit."
Peddie is looking to bounce back after a challenging 2-6 campaign last season.
"We had a pretty rough year with the football team," said Metivier. "We didn't bring in too many recruits, and we had a new head coach in his first year, so we did the best that we could that first year."
"This year we're in the middle of camp," he added. "We brought in a lot of new talent and I am super excited for this season. The energy is just different in practice. Everybody is hungry to win. We all want to win this year."
And while he's looking forward to taking the next step at New Hampshire, Metivier just wants to leave Peddie in a better place on the gridiron.
"I hope we can turn this football team around and leave this program off on a good note," said Metivier. "We have one of the best head coaches (Anthony Fontana) in the Maple (Mid Atlantic Prep League), and I just feel like I owe it to him to have a good year."
