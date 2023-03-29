230330-spt-billypappas

Billy Pappas takes aim while playing for the UNH Wildcats in the 1950s.

 UNH ARCHIVES

It would be tough to match athletic resumes with Billy Pappas, who was a three-sport athlete at Manchester High School Central and then a standout in each of those three sports (football, basketball and baseball) at the University of New Hampshire.

Pappas, a Manchester native who died Monday at age 89, was a quarterback, defensive back and kicker on the 1957 UNH football team that went 7-1 overall and won the Yankee Conference with a 4-0 record. He later played football while he was in the Air Force.