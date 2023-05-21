Glenn “Shemy” Schembechler, the son of legendary Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler, resigned three days after being hired as a Wolverines’ assistant director of football recruiting because his social media activity had “caused concern and pain for individuals in our community,” the school said Saturday.

“Effective this afternoon, Shemy Schembechler has resigned his position with Michigan Football,” athletic director Warde Manuel and Coach Jim Harbaugh said Saturday evening in a joint statement. “We are aware of some comments and likes on social media that have caused concern and pain for individuals in our community. Michigan Athletics is fully committed to a place where our coaches, staff and student-athletes feel welcome and where we fully support the University’s and Athletic Department’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.”