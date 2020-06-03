Temple Athletic Director Patrick Kraft has been named to the same post at Boston College, effective July 1.
Kraft, 43, succeeds Martin Jarmond, who assumed the AD’s job at UCLA in May after three years at BC.
Kraft enhanced his administrative resume at Temple, where he is credited with transforming the Owls’ athletic programs through coaching hires, investment in facilities, student-athlete welfare and improved classroom performance.
Kraft’s name surfaced wiafter Jarmond left for the West Coast.
Kraft was a successful fund-raiser at Temple, a skill he will need to continue Jarmond’s many ambitious programs. Jarmond was a charismatic leader, tenacious fundraiser and the creator of Greater Heights, an elaborate strategic plan to raise $150 million in capital for BC athletics.
Kraft led planning and fundraising efforts for more than $55 million in construction and renovation projects, including the Temple Sports Complex for men’s and women’s soccer, field hockey, lacrosse and track and field.
The project featured enhanced locker room facilities for 19 sports, a student-athlete lounge, multiple nutrition centers and updated practice facilities.