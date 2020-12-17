Exeter resident Hunter Long, a tight end who recently completed his redshirt junior season at Boston College, announced Thursday that he will forgo his final year of college eligibility and enter the 2021 NFL draft.
Long made the announcement on his Twitter account:
“Playing in the NFL has been a dream of mine since as early as I can remember,” Long wrote. “I am excited for what the future holds, but first I must acknowledge the people that have helped me get to where I am today.
“I would like to start by thanking my family. Mom, Dad, Jessica and Hayley, you do not know how much your support has meant to me and how much it has helped me through the highs and lows of my career.
“I would like to thank all of the coaches that have had a hand in molding the player that I have become. Two coaches I’d especially like to acknowledge are Coach (Frank) Leonard and Coach (Steve) Shimko, for I would not be here without your guidance and support.
“To my brothers at BC, I would not have wanted to play next to anyone else. The brotherhood we formed will last forever and I can’t wait to watch you all achieve greatness.
“With that being said, I am officially entering my name for the 2021 NFL Draft. The journey is just beginning …”
Long, who played at Exeter High School, finished the 2020 season with a team-high 57 receptions for 685 yards and five touchdowns. He averaged 12.02 yards per catch and 62.27 receiving yards per game, and currently leads all tight ends nationally in receptions and receiving yards this season.
ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has Long ranked as the No. 5 tight end in the 2021 draft class.
Long has been named a semifinalist for the John Mackey Award, which is given annually to the most outstanding college tight end in the country.
BC has announced that it will not participate in a bowl game this season.