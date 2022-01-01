Stetson Bennett passed for 307 yards and three touchdowns and No. 3 Georgia advanced to the College Football Playoff title game with a dominating 31-11 win over No. 2 Michigan in a national semifinal game on Friday at Miami Gardens, Fla.
Derion Kendrick intercepted two passes as the Bulldogs (13-1) turned the Orange Bowl into a one-sided contest in the first half and were never threatened.
Georgia will meet No. 1 Alabama in the CFP final on Jan. 10 in Indianapolis. The Crimson Tide walloped the Bulldogs 41-24 in the Southeastern Conference title game on Dec. 4, Georgia’s lone loss.
Cade McNamara completed 11 of 19 passes for 106 yards and two interceptions for Michigan (12-2), while backup J.J. McCarthy was 7 of 17 for 131 yards and one touchdown. The Bulldogs rolled up 521 yards of total offense to the Wolverines’ 328.
FBS Semifinal
Alabama 27, Cincinnati 6: The top-ranked Crimson Tide will play for a second straight national title after they defeated the No. 4 Bearcats in a College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas.
Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young threw for 181 yards and three touchdowns for Alabama (13-1), and Brian Robinson Jr. ran for Crimson Tide bowl-record and career-high 204 yards on 26 carries.
Cincinnati (13-1) managed just 218 total yards. Alabama had 482, including 301 on the ground. Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder was 17 of 32 for 144 yards.
Fiesta Bowl
Oklahoma State 37, Notre Dame 35: Oklahoma State came back from a 21-point deficit late in the first half to stun Notre Dame Saturday in a top-ten battle at the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz.
Spencer Sanders completed 34 of 51 passes for 371 yards and four touchdowns and wide receiver Tay Martin tied a bowl record with three touchdown catches. The Cowboys defense held Notre Dame to only a late touchdown in the second half.
Fifth-ranked Notre Dame lost its fifth straight Fiesta Bowl, despite quarterback Jack Coan throwing for a bowl record 509 yards and tying a record with five touchdowns.
Citrus Bowl
Kentucky 20, Iowa 15: Chris Rodriguez’s 6-yard touchdown run with 1:48 left Saturday lifted No. 22 Kentucky to a win over No. 15 Iowa at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla.
Rodriguez broke a tackle behind the line of scrimmage and powered around left end for the play that capped his 107-yard day on the ground on 20 carries for Kentucky (10-3).
Wan’Dale Robinson set up the winning score with a 52-yard reception to the Hawkeyes’ 1-yard line, the last of his 10 catches for 170 yards.
Outback Bowl
Arkansas 24, Penn St. 10: KJ Jefferson and Raheim Sanders combined for 189 rushing yards and three scores Saturday to lead No. 21 Arkansas past Penn State in the Outback Bowl at Tampa, Fla.
Jefferson, who completed 14 of 19 passes for 90 yards, with an interception, did the bulk of his damage on the ground for the Razorbacks (9-4), who posted 17 third-quarter points in overcoming a sluggish first half. Jefferson rushed 20 times for 110 yards and a touchdown.
Sanders carried 13 times for 79 yards and two TDs as Arkansas defeated a Big Ten opponent in a bowl game for the first time in five tries. The Razorbacks, from the Southeastern Conference, concluded their season by winning five of six games.
Gator Bowl
Wake Forest 38, Rutgers 10: Sam Hartman passed for 304 yards and three touchdowns as the Demon Deacons dominated the final 2 1/2 quarters on the way to an easy win over the Scarlet Knights in the Gator Bowl at Jacksonville, Fla.
The victory allowed the Wake Forest (11-3) to match its most wins in a single season, last achieved in 2006. Ten of Hartman’s passes were caught by A.T. Perry for 127 yards. The Demon Deacons outgained Rutgers 452 yards to 271 and outrushed the Scarlet Knights 148-106.
Noah Vedral led Rutgers (5-8) with 87 yards passing before being replaced at quarterback by Gavin Wimsatt. Five players threw passes for the Scarlet Knights in the defeat. Wake Forest had been to play No. 25 Texas A&M in the bowl game, but the Aggies pulled out of the contest on Dec. 22 because a combination of season-ending injuries and COVID-19 within the program.
Sun Bowl
Central Michigan 24, Washington State 21: Lew Nichols III rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown as the Chippewas ended their strange postseason odyssey with a victory over the Cougars in the Sun Bowl at rainy El Paso, Texas.
Marshall Meeder added three field goals for the Central Michigan (9-4), which originally was scheduled to play in the Arizona Bowl until Boise State pulled out Monday due to a COVID-19 outbreak. With Miami having to exit the Sun Bowl for the same reason, Central Michigan struck a deal to bus 300-plus miles from Tucson, Ariz., to El Paso to meet the Cougars.
The Cougars (7-6) were without their top two running backs and three starting offensive linemen between opt-outs, transfers and injuries.