SCOTT DRAPEAU, a 6-foot-8 power forward, led Merrimack Valley High School to the NHIAA Class I boys basketball championship in 1989 and 1990. He began his college playing career at the University of Massachusetts, transferred to New Hampshire College (now Southern New Hampshire University) and spent his final two seasons at the University of New Hampshire, where he scored 1,290 points in two seasons for two of the most successful teams in the program’s history.

Drapeau, the North Atlantic Conference Player of the Year in 1993-94, coached both girls and boys basketball at Hillsboro-Deering High School, and is currently the boys basketball coach at Bow High School. Clearly, he’s had a significant impact on the New Hampshire basketball landscape.

