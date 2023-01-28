“I’ve got a good story if you have a couple minutes,” says the voice on the other end of the telephone.
The voice belongs to Mike Smiley, who played at Brewster Academy during the 2000-01 season — Jason Smith’s first season as the program’s head coach.
Smiley, a guard, went on to play at Holy Cross, then embarked on a coaching career in college basketball. He worked as an assistant coach at Babson, Union and Le Moyne before leaving the profession.
“I played Division I,” Smiley said. “I coached Division II. I coached Division III. I knew pretty much every college program in the country. Obviously did a lot of recruiting as well. Brewster is one of the best-run programs at any level in the country – Division I, Division II, Division III, high school … it doesn’t matter what the level is. Just the amount of detail. Every aspect of the program is run at an extremely high level.”
That brings us to Smiley’s story, which helps illustrate how thorough and detail-oriented Smith is when it comes to anything related to the Brewster program:
“So it must have been like 2013, 2014,” Smiley recalled. “I’m 30-something years old. I’m in awful shape at the time. (Smith) calls and says, ‘Hey, we’re having an alumni game. Can you make it?’ I was in upstate New York. That’s a long drive, but I don’t think I had anything going on that weekend. I thought it would be good to see some of the guys I played with. I decide I’ll make the trip.
“I’m assuming for the alumni game we’re just going to be in the gym, roll the ball out — just some old guys messing around. Maybe drink a couple beers after. That’s what I anticipated.”
Things didn’t unfold as Smiley envisioned, however.
Smiley: “I get there early and (Smith) says, ‘Here’s your uniform.’
“What do you mean, uniform?
“He’s like, ‘The game is tipping off in an hour and a half. We’re expecting a big crowd.’ A big crowd? What are you talking about? What is this game? What did I get myself into?
“He says, ‘It’s current players versus the alumni.’
“Current players? I’m gonna be lucky if I can get two up and downs. He’s like, ‘Don’t worry about it.’
“I go into the gym. People just start funneling down. Tom Robinson came back, who was the (No. 5) pick in the (2012) NBA Draft. Will Barton came back, so there’s NBA guys on my team. And the (opposing) roster was all guys going to (play at) high majors. I’d say if 25 players were there, 20 of them were pro basketball players at one point.
“They gave me like a two-minute intro: The first recruit who started the program …
“I know Jason did that just because he knew how far I had to drive. He’s always been very good at taking care of the people around him. It was incredible to be part of, and it showed that even (a Brewster) alumni game is done with a great amount of detail. It’s no surprise to me how successful he’s been and the program has been.”
Smiley made the best of a dicey situation. Early in the game he found himself on defense, a past-his-prime alum isolated against a soon-to-be Division I college player.
“I remember being worried about ending up on the internet getting dunked on,” Smiley said. “I pressured him. He made a move and I fouled him … and then I subbed myself out.
“I went back in and put up a couple shots, but I was not ending up in a YouTube video from that game. I did not complain about my playing time at all. In fact it was the exact opposite. Shouldn’t have been involved in that game. I should have been an assistant coach. The next year I think Kyrie Irving came up and played in it (as a guest).”
When Smiley played at Brewster, the roster wasn’t loaded with elite talent like it is today. Back then, the Bobcats competed in Class B, the second rung from the top, but faced a challenging schedule and posted a 14-10 record that season.
“Most of our (players) were just good high school guys,” he recalled. “At that time (Brewster) just wasn’t really committed to athletics, I don’t think. They weren’t bringing in a lot of the better PGs like MCI, New Hampton, Winchendon. The prep school scene then was a lot different.
“(The program’s success) had kind of a snowball effect where if you were a college program, you needed to go see them. The consistency has been remarkable.”