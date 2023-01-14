DURHAM — Although the University of New Hampshire men’s basketball team entered the weekend with the No. 1 scoring defense in America East, Bryant University didn’t have a problem putting up points Saturday.
Bryant shot 56.5% from the floor (26 of 46), received a game-high 28 points from guard Sherif Gross-Bullock and earned an 87-81 victory at Lundholm Gym.
The 87 points are the most UNH has allowed in a game this season. The Wildcats (8-9, 3-2 America East) also entered the game with the No. 1 3-point defense in the conference, but the Bulldogs made 8 of their 17 3-pointers, including four from Gross-Bullock
“They’re a really, really, really talented basketball team and we knew that coming in,” UNH coach Bill Herrion said. “I think we felt, though, that our defense has been pretty good this year. Like really good. It’s the 17th game and this is the first time this has happened to us.”
Antwan Walker (19), Charles Pride (10) and Tyler Breisford (10) also scored in double-digits for Bryant (12-6, 3-2). Clarence Daniels had 25 points and 10 rebounds for UNH, which began the day allowing an average of 63.6 points per game.
“I think the elephant in the room was our defense,” Daniels said. “In the first half, they shot 66% from the field, and that’s not UNH basketball, as we’ve shown throughout the year. I think mentally maybe we could have been a little more focused and maybe a little bit more tougher physically. They just got to their spots too easy. … Offense is unpredictable, but you can always control the defensive end.”
UNH never led in the game, but was within a point, 75-74, with 4:46 to play. The Bulldogs led 79-77 following a Nazim Derry 3-pointer with 2:23 left, but Bryant scored the next four points and led by at least four the rest of the way.
“We kind of hang our hat on defense, and we just couldn’t get any stops,” Herrion said. “Kinda feels like the whole game we never got the big stop.”
Saturday marked the first America East meeting between the programs. Until this season, Bryant competed in the Northeast Conference. The Bulldogs lost to Wright State in a First Four matchup in last year’s NCAA tournament.
Nick Johnson tossed in 21 points for the Wildcats, who received 14 points from Kyree Brown and 12 from Derry. UNH committed 22 turnovers, compared to Bryant’s 11.
“This is league play,” Bryant coach Jared Grasso said. “Every game is hard. Winning league games is so difficult. … Every game is going to be a battle.”
Bryant entered the game with four of the top nine scorers in America East: Gross-Bullock (16.2/first), Pride (15.1/fourth), Earl Timberlake (14.6/sixth) and Walker (14.4/ninth).
Bryant, which beat Dartmouth 89-70 earlier this season, was 14 for 21 from the field (66.7%) in the first 20 minutes and led 44-36 at halftime. The Bulldogs made 5 of their 9 3-point attempts in the half.
Conversely, UNH was 11 for 29 from the field in the half (37.9%) and was 4 of 14 from behind the 3-point arc. The Wildcats trailed by as many as 12 points in the half.
“We’ll see them again,” Daniels said. “Hopefully it will be a different story.”