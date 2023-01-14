Kyree Brown
Bryant’s Tyler Brelsford fouls UNH’s Kyree Brown during Saturday’s America East game at Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham.

DURHAM — Although the University of New Hampshire men’s basketball team entered the weekend with the No. 1 scoring defense in America East, Bryant University didn’t have a problem putting up points Saturday.

Bryant shot 56.5% from the floor (26 of 46), received a game-high 28 points from guard Sherif Gross-Bullock and earned an 87-81 victory at Lundholm Gym.