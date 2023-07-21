Hampton forward Kyrese Mullen

Hampton forward Kyrese Mullen faces William & Mary forward Noah Collier in the tip-off to kick off a game at Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Va. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.

 Kendall Warner/Virginia-Pilot

The Colonial Athletic Association will undergo a slight rebrand, the conference announced Thursday morning.

The conference, which includes William & Mary and Hampton University, will be renamed the Coastal Athletic Association. The conference will still be referred to as the CAA and plans to use the same logo, according to a release.