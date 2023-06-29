Ryan Cain is shown during the 2021-2022 season while coaching Keene State. Cain, who led the Owls to the NCAA Division III tournament five times in his eight seasons, will reportedly be announced as the head coach at Division III Johns Hopkins University. Story, Page B4.
Ryan Cain, who led the Keene State College men’s basketball team to the NCAA Division III tournament five times in the past eight years, has resigned, the college announced Thursday.
According to reports, Cain is expected to accept the head coaching job at Johns Hopkins University, also a Division III team.
Cain was a two-time Little East Conference coach of the year in his eight seasons with the Owls. Describing the decision to leave a community, a program and a workplace that has been “like family” as extremely difficult, Cain said the opportunity to be a part of one of the nation’s top Division III athletic programs was one of a kind.
“As much as I am excited for the new opportunity, I am saddened to leave Keene State College and the Keene community,” Cain said. “Being the head men’s basketball coach plays a prominent role on our campus and in our community, and the support that I have received over my time has been overwhelming. I cannot put my appreciation for that support into words. The environment in Spaulding Gymnasium is unique and the relationships that I built in Keene are special.”
Cain posted the best winning percentage in program history for a coach with at least 200 games, and the fourth-most wins in Keene State history. He had a record of 146-66 (.688). His teams garnered LEC regular-season championships in 2019 and 2023 and LEC tournament titles in 2016, 2019, 2022 and 2023.
This past winter, the Owls posted a school-record 28 wins, a 16-0 league mark, captured the league tourney, then reached the Sweet 16 for the fifth time in KSC history.