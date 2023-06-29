Ryan Cain
Ryan Cain is shown during the 2021-2022 season while coaching Keene State. Cain, who led the Owls to the NCAA Division III tournament five times in his eight seasons, will reportedly be announced as the head coach at Division III Johns Hopkins University. Story, Page B4.

 PROVIDED BY KEENE STATE ATHLETICS

Ryan Cain, who led the Keene State College men’s basketball team to the NCAA Division III tournament five times in the past eight years, has resigned, the college announced Thursday.

According to reports, Cain is expected to accept the head coaching job at Johns Hopkins University, also a Division III team.