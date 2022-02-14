CANCER, multiple rounds of chemotherapy and a case of COVID-19 couldn’t keep Emily Sweet away from the Bentley University swim team.
Sweet, who graduated from Nashua North in 2018, was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in January 2021. Doctors found the cancer because Sweet was in so much pain and had pneumonia-like symptoms. Still, she returned to the Bentley campus in Waltham, Mass., in the fall for her senior year and rejoined her team.
“Swimming has been such a big part of my college experience and just such a big part of my life that it was really special to me that I was able to be there, even if I wasn’t swimming as fast as I ever had,” Sweet said. “I was just happy to be there and feel that my body was working.”
Sweet wasn’t the only one pleased by her return. The swimming and diving Falcons made sure to hold off on their vote for team captains until Sweet returned, and then they happily elected her co-captain along with Hanna Ryan.
“We had a strange year last year with no meets and few practices because of COVID, and Emily went through what she went through, but she still stood out enough that everyone wanted to wait to vote to make sure Emily was back,” said Bentley coach Mary Kay Samko. “So, the reward for us is that she could do it. She’s a great role model and such a positive person. Everyone looks up to her and they feel like they know her.”
COVID hit the Bentley campus in the early fall and Sweet tested positive. She got more bad news when a scan revealed that her cancer, which looked like it had been in remission, reappeared. That meant another round of chemo, but it didn’t mean the end of Sweet’s swim season.
She was going through treatments every two weeks but still coming to practices and meets, and somehow still lowering her times. She started the fall 20 to 30 seconds slower than her normal times, and by the end of the semester she was just five seconds off her previous pace.
“She had a really nice meet at the end of December,” Samko said. “She put in a real nice swim and we were really pleased with her performance considering the way she was feeling and the amount of work she was able to put in.”
Then, just as she was building up her strength and lowering her times in the pool, Sweet tested positive for COVID again. This time, her doctors advised her to stay away from campus to avoid any more exposure.
“We were heartbroken,” Samko said.
Sweet was upset, too, but she wasn’t done with swimming just yet. She stayed home, got healthy, trained as best she could and returned for one final meet with her team, Feb. 1 against Bridgewater State for Senior Night.
“I talked with my doctors a lot trying to figure out what was safe, so I couldn’t go to the (Northeast-10 Conference) championships because it would just be too many people, but going to Senior Night would be OK,” Sweet said. “And, honestly, it was the best thing because I got to be with all my classmates again, and we’ve been through so many unexpected things over the last four years, and I could just celebrate with my whole team. So, I just weighed getting sick from this and having (cancer treatments) postponed, and I decided if there was anything that was worth it, it was that, going to Senior Night, that’s what I wanted to do.”
Once again, Sweet wasn’t the only one pleased with her return to the team.
“She walked in the door and you could hear this roar from everybody. ‘She’s here!’ Everyone was so excited, she was so excited,” Samko said. “And then we honored all the seniors and it was just really nice that she could be a part of that. I know she appreciated it, but I think we appreciated it more.”
Next up in Sweet’s treatment process is a stem cell transplant in March. It will be another challenge in what has become a long line of them for Sweet, but she’ll face this one just like she’s faced the rest, which includes using the skills and strengths she’s developed as an athlete.
“Sometimes your coach will put a really hard practice set up on the white board and you don’t think there’s any way you can do it, but then you’re just like, ‘OK, I just have to get through this one piece at a time,’ and I feel like I’ve used that a lot with my treatment,” Sweet said. “And just knowing the strength that my body had, that I already worked toward, that helped me, too. Like, I didn’t know that all those time I was weightlifting would help me now, but it is because I’m not going to lose as much muscle because I started off with more.”
On top of that mental discipline and physical strength, Sweet is battling her cancer with pure positivity.
“When she told me she was sick she wasn’t down, she was talking about, ‘I’m going to do this, and I’m going to do that.’ She talked about her treatment in a positive way, and she’s stayed that way throughout this,” Samko said. “She has a plan and she wants to execute that plan, which has something to do with her being an athlete, I think, and, hopefully, that bodes well for how her treatment goes.”