ARE YOU familiar with the number googolplex?
That’s how many possibilities, and questions, college administrators — including local sports administrators — are weighing these days as the fall term and fall sports season nears.
As an example, let’s take this week’s news at Southern New Hampshire U.
The university announced it will not reopen the campus to students come fall and will continue to offer online instruction only. SNHU has become a leader in online instruction, so, in a coronavirus pandemic, the move seemed logical. Maybe not popular with everyone, but logical.
Whither Penmen fall sports? And winter sports, for that matter?
Official word won’t arrive for weeks, but the prospects look bleak. If the dorms are closed, where would athletes stay? Under what protocols could they live? Would they travel to Manchester in the first place? Did you know the 2019 SNHU men’s soccer team roster listed players from Norway, England, Germany, Cape Verde, Spain, Portugal, France and Colombia?
Of course, college sports around here are not as big a deal as they are at places like Notre Dame, where football players are living in hotels during summer practice. SNHU competes at the NCAA’s Division II level, which means the school’s athletic scholarships are measured in thousands of dollars, not hundreds of thousands. Fan interest in the teams is limited to dozens of people, or hundreds for a big conference basketball game. So SNHU’s athletic budget won’t be confused with any school in a Power Five conference.
Says SNHU Director of Athletics Anthony Fallacaro, a former assistant AD at St. John’s of the Big East, “I know the money is not there, in the sense of the gate, the guarantees, the TV contracts and the media.
“But,” says Fallacaro, “the passion of the athlete is still there — and just as good as a DI school.”
That’s what makes these questions so difficult, says Fallacaro. Athletes want to play. Coaches want to coach. Badly.
And what about SNHU’s conference, the 14-member Northeast-10? If there’s no SNHU in the fall, how would the conference operate? What would be the impact on Saint Anselm College and Franklin Pierce University, two other league members.
“Our conference is spread out and everybody’s been hit with it a little differently,” says Fallacaro. “You definitely see little differences in approach in how they (colleges) are going to deal with it.
“Right now, as you see some of these FBS schools incur some of this, I think you may see some of the conversation migrate to conference level,” he says.
To be continued. There’s no question about that.
Drafty in here
The Red Sox drafted a high school second baseman with a bad arm with their first pick (17th overall) in the MLB amateur draft last week. His name is Nick Yorke, and he wasn’t highly touted, which means you folks who double as Patriots and Red Sox fans will now have to trust both Bill and Chaim.
Headline writers everywhere, though, are hoping Boston’s second pick (third round) progresses up the chain. His first name is Blaze. (His last name is Jordan, but we’ll probably never see that in a headline.)
While we’re on the subject of MLB drafts, here’s today’s trivia, which is actually a double shot: Who was the first player taken in the first-ever draft (1965), and which Swampscott, Mass., outfielder was chosen by the Red Sox in that same draft? Hint for the second question: It wasn’t Tony Conigliaro. Answer at end of column.
Odds and ends
Two local high school coaching legends announced last week they won’t return: Tim Cronin, of Spaulding of Rochester boys basketball, and Mike Lee, of Alvirne of Hudson baseball. ...
“This Day in Dartmouth History” on June 9 brought us Abbey D’Agostino’s first of seven national titles (in 2012) in women’s track and cross-country. Of course, we will all remember D’Agostino for that inspiring Olympic moment at Rio in 2016 when she and New Zealander Nikki Hamblin both tumbled during the 5,000-meter run, then assisted each other along the way. Both eventually finished the race, D’Agostino after tearing an ACL. ...
The New Jersey Institute of Technology on Friday became America East’s 10th member. UNH’s conference (in some sports) operated with nine teams after Boston University departed for the Patriot League in 2013. I’m betting that when the fellas on the NJIT basketball team see “at Vermont” on the schedule, they may not know what they’re in for: Four feet of snow, 20 degrees below zero and a 40-point loss. Then a 5½-hour bus ride back to Newark. ...
The English Premier League restarts on Wednesday. As they say on "Sunderland 'Til I Die," that's massive.
Trivia answer: Rick Monday (right), out of Arizona State University, was picked No. 1 in 1965, by the Kansas City Athletics. Boston, at No. 5, chose Tony Conigliaro’s little brother, Billy. Bonus fact from the 1965 draft: At No. 16, the Cincinnati Reds took an outfielder from Livonia (Mich.) High School by the name of Bernie Carbo.