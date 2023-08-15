It’s safe to say Chris Shank and Scott Loiseau are good friends and maintain a close relationship. Here’s the evidence:
• Shank and Loiseau were teammates on the Franklin Pierce baseball team for three years.
• Shank was on the Southern New Hampshire University staff for eight years when Loiseau was SNHU’s head coach.
• Loiseau and Mike Callahan — another Franklin Pierce teammate — were both best men at Shank’s wedding.
That relationship was once an adversarial one, however.
“Here’s a quick story,” Shank said. “He (Loiseau) had just completed his freshman year at Franklin Pierce and we were playing Legion ball. I was playing for North County (Gardner, Mass.) and I think he was playing for Main South in Worcester. I had a no-hitter going in the eighth inning and he came up and he hit a solo opposite-field bomb off of me to break it up.
“I rip on him a little about that by saying, ‘You were a college player coming to beat up on the high school kids.’ He’s only three months older than me, but he’s a year ahead in the classroom. I got my revenge when we played in the NECBL together. I took care of business there. We were just starting to get to know one another at that point.”
Shank, a 42-year-old Auburn resident, was recently selected to replace Loiseau as Southern New Hampshire’s head coach. Loiseau resigned earlier this summer to become an assistant coach at Penn State. Loiseau led SNHU to regional titles in 2012, 2018, 2021, 2022 and 2023.
Loiseau isn’t the only one who left the SNHU program, either. The Penmen had several players transfer, including pitcher Frankie Sanchez (Penn State), outfielder Cam Caraher (Boston College) and pitcher Josh Roberge (Georgia).
This is Shank’s third head coaching job. He spent two seasons as the head coach at New England College, and four at Eastern Nazarene College. His NEC teams went 50-35, and Eastern Nazarene posted a 62-45-1 record during his four seasons. In addition, he served as SNHU’s interim head coach in 2015 after Loiseau left to become an assistant at Oklahoma State.
“It (the SNHU job) was something I was extremely excited about right from the get-go,” Shank said. “I was fortunate enough to be with Scott on staff from 2009 through 2016. SNHU’s always felt like a home to me, so when the opportunity presented itself to potentially go back, that was something I was obviously really excited about.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better situation for myself and my family right now. It’s 15 minutes away from my house. Familiar with just about everybody who works in the athletic department there, so it should be as easy of a transition as I could imagine. I traveled down to Cary (North Carolina) to support the team the last couple years when Southern New Hampshire was in the (NCAA Division II) World Series, so I already knew a good deal of the players on the team.”
Shank, who pitched and played the corner infield positions at Franklin Pierce, recently spoke to the Union Leader about several topics related to his new job:
His assistant coaches:
“I’m still working on that. I have a few guys I’m talking with and trying to get that taken care of and solidified. Really should have a better understanding of that here in the next day or two. As soon as that happens we’ll be announcing that and getting that out.”
How SNHU became a baseball power:
“When Scott came in, he was super hungry and still is super hungry. I think first and foremost it starts with administration and having the ability and willingness to work with a coach who wants to come in and wants to do a good job. … When you get a job like that, you want to identify the best teams in the region, and at that point in time Franklin Pierce was one of the best teams in the region, and really still is. At that point they were certainly the best team in the region.
“I think one of the things Scott did was identify the caliber of player that Franklin Pierce had, and then had to be able to go out and get that same type of player if not better. That had to be the goal from Day 1 with Scott and his staff there recruiting, and they were able to do that.”
The lofty expectations at SNHU:
“This is my first job as a head coach where I really haven’t had to do a complete rebuild. Had to do that at New England, had to do that pretty much at Eastern Nazarene, where I’m just coming from now. So SNHU is going to be different. Although when Scott left for the Penn State job, there were about 27 (SNHU players) who were in the portal at that point in time.
“We have a great team coming back and some of those guys who were in the portal are no longer in the portal, so we have a great team coming back and looking forward to hitting the ground running with those guys. Expectations are great, and that’s not something that necessarily creates a lot of anxiety for me because I have my expectations for myself and our program. I’m not saying it’s going to be easy, but I do think we can continue the level of success that Scott had.”
On recruiting New Hampshire players:
“Certainly if you’re one of the better players in New Hampshire, we want to make sure we know about you and can get you on our radar, get you to campus, whether it’s a camp or a clinic or a personal visit. If you’re one of the best players in New Hampshire, we want to have a really good shot of getting you, for sure.”
Shank attended Oakmont Regional High School in Ashburnham, Mass., before he enrolled at Franklin Pierce, where he played from 2000 to 2002. The Oakland A’s selected him in the 23rd round of the 2002 MLB Draft, and he posted a 12-12 record with a 3.81 ERA during his minor league career.
He began his coaching career as an assistant at Franklin Pierce from 2003 to 2005, and was also an assistant coach at Worcester Polytechnic Institute from 2006 to 2008 before he joined Loiseau’s staff. He left SNHU to become the head coach at NEC (and then Eastern Nazarene), but now he’s back.
“This is really a dream come true as far as being at home, being at such a storied program and being able to come back there and obviously being a small piece of the puzzle of continuing to try and move forward,” Shank said. “We’re going to do everything we can to keep Southern New Hampshire baseball moving in the right direction.”